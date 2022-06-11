Britney Spears opens up about her wedding to Sam Asghari

Singer Britney Spears said yes dancer Sam Asghari last Thursday at a ceremony followed by a party at her mansion in Thousand Oaks, California, for which the ‘princess of pop’ turned to her social networks to recount your emotions in the minutes before walking down the aisle to the rhythm of Elvis Presley, since he even had to get over a panic attack.

“I was very nervous all morning, but then at 2:00 pm it really dawned on me, we’re getting married! I had a panic attack and then i recovered”, he confided when sharing videos and photographs of what he described as a “dream wedding”.

Is he third marriage of the interpreter of ‘Toxic’ –after her union with Jason Alexander and Kevin Federline– and not even her ex-partner, who was arrested after trying to sneak in, stopped her happiness by dressing as a bride again, now under the design of Donatella Versace with an outfit with a shoulder neckline.

“The team that turned our house into a literal dream castle was fantastic! The ceremony was a dream and the party even better. So many amazing people came to our wedding and i’m still in shockSpears added.

Britney Spears wedding guests

The also actress – who appeared in a white horse-drawn carriage– She referred to the celebrities who accompanied her as Drew Barrymore, who he said is his ‘girl crush’in addition to Selena Gomez. “Which, by the way, she’s much prettier in person if that’s possibleThey both came! I was speechless,” she wrote.

One of the first to upload content about the night they spent was Madonna, for which Britney returned to refer to her recreation of the controversial kiss that occurred at the 2003 MTV Awards. “I kissed Madonna again and we danced the night away with Paris Hilton. Thank you Donatella Versace for designing my dress. I felt so beautiful,” she concluded.