Britney Spears announced that she lost her pregnancy through social networks
Sunday 15.5.2022
–
Last update – 12:39
Britney Spears reported through social networks that she lost the long-awaited pregnancy that she had announced publicly on April 11.
“It is with deep sadness that we have to announce that we lost our baby at a very early stage of pregnancy. This is devastating for any parent, “begins the text signed by her and her partner Sam Asghari posted on her Instagram account.
“We probably should have waited longer before announcing it, until we were more sure of the pregnancy, but we were very excited and wanted to share the good news,” the couple acknowledged in the note.
Finally, the artist and her partner pointed out that they will continue “trying to expand” their “beautiful family”, thanked the fans for their support and asked for “respect” while “this difficult moment” lasts.
On April 11, the interpreter had announced that she had become pregnant, after she could be released after 13 years of judicial guardianship by her father, Jamie Spears, who forced her to use an IUD (intrauterine device), among other things, to that he had no more children.
Britney Spears, 40, has two children and is currently in a relationship with Sam Asghari, a man 13 years older than her.
When, after a long legal battle, she managed to free herself from her father’s guardianship, one of the artist’s first statements was that she wanted to marry her partner and be a mother again.
Spears’ conservatorship had been established in 2008, after she was hospitalized for a psychiatric evaluation.
But last November’s ruling marked the end of a long dispute that the artist was carrying out in particular against her father and that had one of its most critical points last June, when the singer testified before the judge in person and provided details about the humiliating control to which she was subjected in all areas of her life.
That was when he denounced, among other things, that he wanted to have a child with his partner, personal trainer Sam Asghari, and could not because his father would not allow him to go to the doctor to remove the IUD he had placed.