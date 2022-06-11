Britney Spears and Madonna revive controversial kiss on the mouth at the wedding of the “Princess of Pop” | PHOTO

Just as it happened 19 years ago when the world of entertainment and the media in general were scandalized at the beginning of the century, Madonna and Britney Spearsthey did it again in full wedding of the “princess of pop”.

Sam Asghari, You can’t complain, he’s the brand new husband of britney And in the middle of the ceremony in which friends and entertainment stars were gathered to wish them the best in this new stage as a couple, the unimaginable happened.

In full party with all your guests, britney and madonna staged once again the emblematic kiss on the mouth that both gave each other during the delivery of the 2003 MTV Video Music Awardsalong with Cristina Aguilera, and that it cost them to be condemned worldwide, for something that now seems even natural and with nothing to reproach.

During the performance in Radio City Music Hall from the city of New YorkBritney and Christina Aguilera joined Madonna, both in wedding dresses, to sing a medley of her hits, including “Like a Virgin” and “Hollywood,” when “The Queen of Pop” surprised the crowd with an intense kiss on the mouth for the two young singers.

luxury guests

On this occasion and on the occasion of Spears’s wedding, the bride herself decided to reinvent that chapter in her life, but now as a joke while she was captured along with her guests at her wedding and then she kissed Madonna on the mouth.

Among the guests at the reception were figures of the stature of Drew Barrymore, Selena GomezThe designer donatella versaceas well as Kathy and Paris Hilton.

Madonna was very happy, so much so that she decided to publish in her instagram accountthe kiss that in a few hours received more than 600 thousand reactions by her followers and fans in general, both hers and the now brand new newlywed.

KEEP READING:

Millie Bobby Brown wore a white swimsuit that almost dissolved in the sea | PHOTOS

Britney Spears: how much damage has the nickname ‘Britney Pelona’ caused her?

Britney Spears: Filtered first PHOTOS of her wedding with Sam Asghari; so she dressed as a bride