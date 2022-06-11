Breakup Piqué-Shakira, check the portrait of the alleged ‘friend’ of the football player

Shakira and Gerard Piqué continue to catalyze the attention of gossip and the media, which enrich day by day with new details the end of their union, which took place with an official announcement, after 12 years of marriage . In recent days, during a broadcast, Sàlvame has even drawn up a sort of portrait of the alleged new flame of the Spanish player.

The description of Piqué’s alleged new flame

“He has very marked cheekbonesthe shape of her face seems very characteristic to me, she is not one of those girls with a doll face, she is like a very young girl, she wears a very basic T-shirt, but when she dresses up she is very exuberant“, explained the collaborator Laura Fa. The latter then specified that: “The relationship with her is important enough to break up a marriage“. He then assured that:”I bet this girl didn’t set foot in Shakira’s house, but in Pique’s bachelor flat“. So made a sort of identikit, which although it does not ascertain anything about the identification of the identity of the player’s alleged new flame, would come close to his real appearance.