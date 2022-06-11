Boombastic Festival: Bizarrap, Nicki Nicole and Recycled J conquer the Spanish capital | Music

Summer is just around the corner and, with it, the music festivals that people love so much. One of them is the Madrid Boombastic Festival, which opens its doors on June 10 and 11, to live two dates full of great artists from the international urban scene.

The Boombastic Festival has begun in the Miguel Ríos Auditorium, in Rivas Vaciamadrid, with a lively atmosphere in which there was a great desire to relive music and the party as. Although seeing the poster that he had prepared for that day, we are not surprised.

The venue was divided into three stages, from the largest to the smallest: Vibra Mahou, Negrita and Jagmaster. Everything was scheduled, according to schedules, to start at 4:30 p.m., however, a delay caused the first concerts to be postponed by an hour.

Under a very intense Madrid heat, M. Ferrero He opened the festival singing some of his songs and other unreleased ones in which he could see if the people present liked them to release them soon in a studio version. On the Bold Stage she followed him henswho put energy and good music to an audience that was filling up little by little. Go ahead either Sagittarius They were just some of the songs that the Segovian performed and he even had some guests accompanying him as his friend wallswho will sing at the event the next day.

Around 7:00 p.m. Quevedo broke into the Vibra Mahou Stage, which was beginning to fill with more and more people despite the sun that was in front. It was, without a doubt, the one that began to warm up engines among the public to be approaching what was going to be an incredible night.





Quevedo in the Boombastic / Aldara Zarraoa (Getty Images)

After Quevedo, Argentina coincided at the same time on two of the Boombastic Festival stages. It was not planned that Cazzu and Maria Becerra They went up to their respective stages at the same time, but the circumstances happened like this. They gave some concerts that had nothing to envy to the rest and that set the bar high. The first did a show with her dance team, where she presented her latest album, CHEAT BABYwhile the interpreter of Lie to Me drove those present on the Negrita Stage crazy singing hits like What else then?, My weakness and presenting for the first time at a festival his collaboration with Camila Cabello, Down to the teeth.

For its part, Deva she went up to the smallest stage of the festival to start a new stage in her musical career and she did it accompanied by some artists like Carlos Ares.

Night fell in Rivas Vaciamadrid and the concert of Recycled J. As long-awaited as extraordinary was the show offered by the singer of Bambino and that did not leave any of those present indifferent. Ending with an explosion of confetti, he put on a memorable performance worthy of his artistic side. On the second day of the festival he will repeat.

Along with the artist of Maravilla, Juancho Marques sang on another stage. He joined Recycled J as soon as his show finished and they sang together driving the Sevillian concertgoers crazy.

At 11:30 p.m., Nicky Nicole burst onto the main stage. Absolutely full to listen to the Argentine who gave a concert to match, despite the technical problems she suffered. With a combination of music, dance and lights, the singer did not disappoint in any of her performances. He could not help surprising and went up with her to Emilywith whom she recently premiered the song intoxicao, which they sang together at the Boombastic Festival.





Nicki Nicole at Boombastic festival / Aldara Zarraoa (Getty Images)

After one in the morning, the last performances of the first day emerged. Ajax and Prok They got on a Bold Stage, now yes, to overflow. For its part, in the Vibra Mahou it was eagerly awaited Bizarre. When the famous session producer left, the Boombastic Festival came crashing down for the last time. His famous collaborations sounded, such as Morad’s or the recently released one with Antillean Villain.

Bizarrap put the finishing touch to an intense and hot day in which it was possible to enjoy a luxury poster as far as the urban genre is concerned. Saturday June 11 promises to be just as exciting and will feature performances by Emilia, Ptazeta or Dukiamong many others, to end with the famous Bresh party.