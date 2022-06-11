‘Black Adam’: the image that confirms that Dwayne Johnson is stronger than ever

Dwayne Johnson He has gone through different registers throughout his life, from professional wrestler to actor, passing through bodybuilding. However, one thing that has changed little is his spectacular physical form, and it is that it coincides perfectly with his nickname, ‘The Rock’.

The American star has managed to make a name for himself in Hollywood, being one of the most acclaimed in terms of action movies, and his physique speaks for itself. But, Dwyane Johnson has gone one step further, and has appeared on his social networks with a surprising image showing his figure.

The surprising image of ‘The Rock’

Dwayne Johnson is currently immersed in the filming of his new movie, ‘Black Adam’, a movie of DC Universe in which the actor will become a superhero for the first time in his career. For this new character, he has had to prepare a lot, and proof of the great work he has done is the image that he has posted on his official Instagram account.

“Great week for ‘Black Adam’ filming my shirtless scenes and showing off my body. I have been working extremely hard on diet, training and conditioning like no other role in my entire career.. Drinking water, sodium, doing cardio and also having to do push and pull exercises to have dense and defined muscles. It’s a real science that takes months and months to dial it all in with my strength and conditioning coach, who stays very vigilant, constantly fine-tuning our strategy on a daily basis.”

And it is that in the photograph you can see a Dwayne Johnson stronger and defined than ever. With a marked body from head to toe, and with a most serious face. And it is that the years seem to have suited him very well, in addition to his diet and his training.

His physical transformation thanks to his new routine

‘The Rock’ has never been as strong as it is now, and proof of this is a photograph of him at 15 years, where he looks much thinner. However, all this has changed over the years and his time in the gym.

Now, to prepare for this new film, the actor has changed his routine, starting days at 04:00 hours to make a cardio session between 30 and 60 minutes -as long as you’re not traveling-. Train six days a weekdedicating each of them to a specific muscle group, accompanying it, of course, with a cardio session.

As for the diet he follows, as he explained in an interview with ‘Bodybuilding’ magazine, he eats five meals a day, moving away from new trends such as intermittent fasting. “Everything changes depending on what my training goal is but staples in my diet include chicken, steaks, egg whites, oatmeal, broccoli, halibut, rice, asparagus, baked potatoes, salads, bell peppers, mushrooms, and onions, and then a bit of casein protein as well“.