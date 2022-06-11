Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin prices today June 11, 2022

On the morning of this Saturday, June 11, 2022, this is the behavior of Bitcointhe first cryptocurrency to be launched, and other virtual currencies in the markets against the US bill, the Mexican currency and other national currencies.

The cryptocurrency par excellence shows a decline compared to its position in the previous day, standing below the mark of 29 thousand dollars per unit, with a still downward trend.

Bitcoin price this June 11, 2022:

Bitcoin in US dollars: 28 thousand 733.90

Bitcoin in Mexican pesos: 574 thousand 011.95

Bitcoin in Colombian pesos: 111 million 474 thousand 314.40

Bitcoin in Argentine pesos: 3 million 518 thousand 368.36

Bitcoin in Chilean pesos: 24 million 276 thousand 697.43

Bitcoin in euros: 27 thousand 319.19

We suggest you read the 21-week challenge, your 19,000-peso piggy bank without waiting any longer

Ethereum price this June 11 from 2022:

Ethereum in US dollars: 1 thousand 569.35

Ethereum in Mexican pesos: 31 thousand 350.62

Ethereum in Colombian pesos: 6 million 088 thousand 356.10

Ethereum in euros: 1 thousand 492.08

It may interest you Prices of Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin today June 10 in dollars, euros and Mexican pesos

Dogecoin price this June 11, 2022:

Dogecoin in US dollars: 0.071

Dogecoin in Mexican pesos: 1.42

Dogecoin in Colombian pesos: 276.06

Dogecoin in euros: 0.068

If you are interested in buying crypto assets as an investment, remember that it is precisely because they are very volatile that you seek to obtain profits by operating with them, but it also poses a risk to your capital, so you must remain aware of their evolution in real time to protect your investment.

For more information on this and other topics, visit our News from My Pocket section.