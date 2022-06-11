Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin prices today June 10, 2022

This Thursday, June 10, 2022, the world’s first cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, trades in a position close to the threshold of 30 thousand dollars, where it has remained for weeks oscillating in a range close to that position.

Other cryptocurrencies showed a slight decline in the cryptoactive markets, compared to their behavior in the previous day, in line with the trend of the main virtual currency.

Bitcoin price this June 10, 2022:

Bitcoin in US dollars: 29 thousand 418.20

Bitcoin in Mexican pesos: 587 thousand 284.35

Bitcoin in Colombian pesos: 114 million 777 thousand 166.50

Bitcoin in Argentine pesos: 3 million 583 thousand 919.81

Bitcoin in Chilean pesos: 24 million 726 thousand 835.53

Bitcoin in euros: 28 thousand 087.65

We suggest you read the 21-week challenge, your 19,000-peso piggy bank without waiting any longer

Ethereum price this June 10 from 2022:

Ethereum in US dollars: 1 thousand 741.41

Ethereum in Mexican pesos: 34 thousand 719.44

Ethereum in Colombian pesos: 6 million 796 thousand 230.28

Ethereum in euros: 1 thousand 657.48

It may interest you Prices of Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin today June 9 in dollars, euros and Mexican pesos

Dogecoin price this June 10, 2022:

Dogecoin in US dollars: 0.077

Dogecoin in Mexican pesos: 1.53

Dogecoin in Colombian pesos: 299.22

Dogecoin in euros: 0.073

In case you plan to carry out operations with crypto assets, do not forget that the volatility they present is one of their main characteristics, so you should remain attentive to their behavior in case you decide to make a transaction.

For more information on this and other topics, visit our News from My Pocket section.