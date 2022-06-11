Biomarkers, an option for patients with lung cancer

Lung cancer is already a challenge in terms of health, because at present, this condition places Mexico in the 11th position worldwide due to its high incidence.

Faced with the enormous need to care for these patients in the country, Biomakers arrives, a leading Argentine company in precision medicine specializing in genetic and molecular oncology testing in Latin America, with technological innovation in biomarkers that allow within 72 hours, that patients and their treating physicians know the DNA of the tumor and thus be able to make decisions in precision medicine more efficient and thus prolong the life expectancy of each person.

Biomarkers or genetic and molecular tests are innovative parameters that allow the identification of mutated cancer genes, the classification of the tumor, as well as the phase in which it is found; with the above, the pertinent individualized treatment is determined.

For this process, the company has New Generation Sequencing (NGS) technology, with which it simultaneously analyzes various molecular alterations that allow the doctor to provide oncological therapies ranging from existing ones, treatments that They will be approved in the medium term and even clinical trials in which patients may be candidates.

In this sense, Rubén Salanova, medical director of Biomakers stressed that time is essential in the treatment of these patients, so that the doctor makes the best decisions, therefore, with this new technology, patients are tested through a biopsy for the collection of the DNA of the tumor, delivering the results obtained in record time, with which, he said: “this advance in medicine allows patients to increase their life expectancy by up to five years”.

On her occasion, Dr. Maritza Ramos, a doctor from the Department of Thoracic Oncology of the National Cancer Institute (INCan), specified that lung cancer has a high mortality rate and biomarkers improve the quality and survival of these patients.

“With the use of biomarkers, care costs and toxicity complications from therapies such as chemotherapy can be reduced, by personalizing patient care, since up to 10,000 genes can be processed at the same time and cancer mutations can be detected.

He recalled that lung cancer is silent in its early stages, which delays the possibility of early detection and diagnosis, consequently, this disease has a high mortality rate, and shared that “one of the main challenges worldwide in terms of lung cancer, is to prevent and detect lung cancer early, which is estimated to cause about 135,000 deaths by 2030, 50 percent more than today.