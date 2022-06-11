Billie Eilish premieres song inspired by the trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard | TV | Songs | Artists | Roe vs. Wade | trial eint | Famous

After the trial between Johnny Depp Y Amber Heard, billie eilish has presented his new song entitled “TV”. The song makes direct reference to the media confrontation between the two celebrities.

Billie Eilish is on tour in England. Photo: Getty.

What is Billie Eilish’s new song about?

billie eilish is on a world tour to present the songs from his second album live “Happier than ever”. At his concert in Manchester, he sang a new song with his brother Finneas. Is named “TV” and in it there are several references to the media trial between Johnny Depp Y Amber Heard.

the verse of “TV” It goes like this: “The internet is going crazy watching movie stars on trial, while Roe v. Wade is about to be overruled.”

The song also contains a direct reference to the possible annulment of the sentence in the case. Roe vs. Wade by the Supreme Court, the landmark ruling granting the right to abortion to women across the United States.

The trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

Johnny Depp Y Amber Heard They have starred in one of the most mediatic divorces in history. After almost seven weeks of meetings, last Wednesday, June 1, the jury agreed with the interpreter of “Jack Sparrow”.

Amber Heard has been found responsible for defaming the actor for claiming that he committed domestic violence against her.