Ben Affleck to direct and star in Nike movie with Matt Damon, Jason Bateman and Viola Davis

The next film from award-winning director Ben Affleck about the sportswear company Nike, in which the actor will also be part of the cast, added figures such as Oscar winner Viola Davis and Jason Bateman to its cast, who join Matt Damon .

The Amazon Studios production began shooting last Monday in Los Angeles with a star-studded cast joined at the last minute by Bateman, recognized for his leading role in the recently completed series “Ozark,” and Davis, an Oscar winner for the best actress for “Fences” (2016).

The project, still untitled, will be in charge of the production company of Affleck and Damon, old friends who rose to fame for acting in “In search of destiny” in 1997, for which they won an Oscar together for writing its original screenplay.

The film will tell the story of how a talented sneaker salesman, Sonny Vaccaro (Damon), led Nike to become one of the top brands in the sports industry based on his ambition to enlist the support of basketball player Michael Jordan.

Affleck, also a Hollywood Academy Award winner for producing 2012’s Best Picture of “Argo,” will play Nike co-founder Phil Knight as Nike attempts to sign Jordan to endorse its sneakers in the mid eighties.

In Bateman’s case, he will play Vaccaro’s boss, Rob Strasser, a veteran lawyer and executive who also helped transform the company, while Davis will play Michael Jordan’s mother, Deloris.

The script was in charge of Alex Convery and Chris Tucker, Marlon Wayans, Chris Messina Matthew, Maher, Tom Papa and Julius Tennon will also be part of the cast, reported the specialized site Deadline. (Telam)