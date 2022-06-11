Ben Affleck net worth: the fortune of Jennifer Lopez’s future husband

Ben Affleck is an American actor, screenwriter, producer, and director, probably best known for writing and starring in “Good Will Hunting” and directing and starring in “Argo.” In addition, his medical relationship with Jennifer Lopez, with whom he is engaged for the second time, he has him in the crosshairs of the press.

Childhood and beginnings

Benjamin Gza Affleck-Boldt I was born on August 15, 1972 in Berkeley, California.

His family was very involved in the arts in Cambridge. Ben and his brother attended theater performances from a young age and spent time with people who worked in the arts.

At eight years old, Ben Affleck met Matt Damon, who was two years older than him. They immediately fell well and made friends with life. They took acting classes together and would subsequently launch their Hollywood careers together.

Affleck’s first professional acting job, a local independent film, came when he was just seven years old. From ages 8 to 15, the actor starred in the PBS children’s shows “Voyage of the Mimi” and “Second Voyage of the Mimi,” working in both Cambridge and Mexico.

After graduating from Cambridge Rindge and Latin School in 1990, Ben Interpreter small roles in several movies, including Daddy (1991), Buffy The Vampire Slayer (1992) and School Ties (1992). Thanks to his large size, he was often portrayed as a bully or an athlete.

The movie that changed his life

The movie that Affleck really launched was “Good Will Hunting”, that co -written and act with Matt Damon.

“Good Will Hunting” premiered in 1997 to critical acclaim, both for the script and the acting. Affleck and Damon became overnight stars and were soon cast in larger roles thanks to their outstanding performances in the film.

After the success of “Good Will Hunting”, the actor was able to choose better and more important roles. One of him’s first great xitos was “Armageddon.” Other equally successful films followed, including “Shakespeare in Love,” “Pearl Harbor,” “The Sum of All Fears,” and “Changing Lanes.”

Produced, directed and starred “Argo” (2012), which was a great commercial and critical xito.

Personal life

From 2002 to 2004 he had an intense and mediatic romance with Jennifer Lopezthey got engaged but never got married, the excessive media attention on their romance caused them to end up separating.

Ben married Jennifer Garner in 2005; la pareja tiene tres hijos juntos. They announced their separation in 2015 and their divorce was finalized at the end of 2018.

In 2021, Ben met JLo again and in April of this year they announced their marriage commitment.

Some of his salaries

Ly Matt Damon received $ 300,000 each for the sale of the Guin de “Good Will Hunting”.

“Reindeer Games” made him win 6 million dollars, while “Pearl Harbour” just $250,000.

For “Changing Lanes” and “The Sum of All Fears”, he earned $10 million each. While the unsuccessful “Daredevil” and “Gigli” earned him $11.5 million and $12.5 million, respectively.

How much is your fortune?

According to the Celebrity Net Worth site, Ben Affleck has a net worth of $150 million.