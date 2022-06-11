Baz Lurhman reveals why he turned down Harry Styles for the role of Elvis Presley

While recently sitting down for an interview on Australia’s radio show Fitzy & Wippa, the acclaimed film director behind the new film based on the life of Elvis Presley, Baz Luhrmanrevealed that he considered Harry Styles for the role of the King in Elvisbut ultimately felt that the ex-One Direction’s stardom would work against the film’s narrative.

“Harry is a really talented actor. I would work on something with him, [pero] the real problem with Harry for the role of Elvis is that… he is Harry Styles,” Luhrmann said. “He is already an icon. Harry and I got to a place in the casting process where, genuinely I mean, he was desperate to get into the suit and explore the character. He has a great spirit and I only have great things to say about Harry Styles“.

Austin Butler as the King in Elvis

Luhrmann has repeatedly said that he did not discover austin butler through a traditional casting process, but fate brought the young actor to him. “He found me” Lurhmann previously told Entertainment Weekly. “I received this videotape of this young man in a flood of tears playing ‘Unchained Melody’ and I thought, ‘Wow, what is that? How is that happening?’”

As is known, the promising young man who had made an appearance as one of the killers of the Manson Family in Once Upon a Time in Hollywoodalso received a direct recommendation for the role from one of the biggest acting legends: “Then I got a call from Denzel Washington, who made me a cold call. I didn’t know Denzel. And he said: ‘I just worked with this guy on stage. I’ve never seen a work ethic like this.’Luhrmann said. “’Okay, I must see it.’ Honestly, I put him to the test, but he lived Elvis. What he has managed to do is not identity theft, but to live Elvis, to the extent that he has humanized him.”

Elvis poster by Baz Luhrmann

When creating Elvisthe filmmaker responsible for Moulin Rouge! he intended to cast someone who could bring out the singer’s humanity, rather than caricature or do an imitation. He was not interested in a simple biopic, but as in a Greater Story, around american culture, to use Presley as a means to discover deeper truths.

Related news

“Her life fits beautifully into three acts,” Luhrmann finally said. “There’s Elvis the punk, if you will, the original punk rocker, the rebel. Then there’s Elvis the filmmaker, and that’s when it’s pop and family. And then there’s ’70s Elvis, which is epic. “The Apocalypse Now of musicals”, is what I joked about calling the movie, and that’s the ’70s period. It’s so sprawling and beautiful, but it’s powerful. It’s a pop cultural opera in three acts.”

Elvis It hits theaters on June 24 in the United States and will expand to theaters around the world around the same time.

Leave us your message with your opinion or comment about a series, movie or program. What would you like to read about celebrities, movies, series or platforms? Do not forget to write to us at contacto@quever.news!