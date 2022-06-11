Baz Lurhman reveals why he turned down Harry Styles for the role of Elvis Presley

While recently sitting down for an interview on Australia’s radio show Fitzy & Wippa, the acclaimed film director behind the new film based on the life of Elvis Presley, Baz Luhrmanrevealed that he considered Harry Styles for the role of the King in Elvisbut ultimately felt that the ex-One Direction’s stardom would work against the film’s narrative.

“Harry is a really talented actor. I would work on something with him, [pero] the real problem with Harry for the role of Elvis is that… he is Harry Styles,” Luhrmann said. “He is already an icon. Harry and I got to a place in the casting process where, genuinely I mean, he was desperate to get into the suit and explore the character. He has a great spirit and I only have great things to say about Harry Styles“.

