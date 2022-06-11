Batgirl’s costume in Batman and Robin also had nipples

MADRID, June 11 (CultureLeisure) –

One of the most criticized elements of Joel Schumacher’s Batman was was the inclusion of nipple shields on Val Kilmer’s suits first in batmanforever and also in the George Clooney years later in batman and robin. An element that, according to the 1995 film’s costume designer, was also originally included in the outfit she wore. Alice Silverstone like Batgirl.

This has been revealed Jose Fernandezwho was in charge of designing the uniforms of both films in a recent interview with MEL in which he assures that the actress had nipple covers just like her co-stars.

Although this time Joel Schumacher He asked Fernández that the nipples stand out much more in the film starring Clooney and Chris O’Donnell like the heroes of Gotham. However, the designer confesses that, after working on the Nipple pads for the Silverstone suitthey had to finally scrap the idea.

“They wanted Alicia Silverstone to have nipples too. They said: ‘If they wear nipples, girls should wear them too. However, after having created them, they thought better of it and that maybe it was not a good idea“, let fall.

“It was a bit raunchy, so we took them off”concluded Fernández, who also acknowledged that his source of inspiration for the Batman Forever costumes were the roman centurion armor. As well as the designs that were in the comics, where the anatomy of the heroes is usually very defined.





A few words that come almost immediately after Tim Burton gave his resounding opinion on the nipples employed by Schumacher in Batman Forever. “You complain about me, that I’m too weird, too dark, and then you put nipples on the costume? Fuck you”he snapped.

beyond the controversy produced by the nipple covers of the Batgirl costumeboth Silverstone and her outfit were victims of an even greater controversy. And it is that there were not a few who criticized that said suit sexualized both the character and the actresswho years later confessed to feeling awkward and embarrassed wearing the heroine’s outfit.

Likewise, it should be remembered that Leslie Grace will play the protector of Gotham with a completely renewed outfit in the new movie of the character that will be released in hbo max. And although at the moment there is no scheduled release date, the film directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah will also mean The Return of Michael Keaton’s Batman.