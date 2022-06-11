Azulcrema directive ruled out the signing of Eduardo Salvio

America will continue looking for the ‘killer’ that is missing elsewhere. And it is that the bluecreams they will not sign the forward of Boca Juniors, Edward Salvio, this summer.

In accordance with The Snipercolumnist for RECORDthe attacker of the Xeneizes not interested in Eaglesso his signing with those from Coapa will not take place even if he does not renew his contract, which expires on June 30.

“Discard him, he’s past the age of the transfer policy in America and on top of that, he has a history of injuries… So pure South American smoke…” he wrote.

Edward Salvio He only has three goals this season in the Argentine League, all in cup tournaments. He has scored two in the local competition and the other in the Liberators.

The Argentine soccer player is injured after feeling muscle discomfort prior to a match, so it will take 15 to 20 days to recover, that is, two days before America begins its participation in the Apertura 2022.

sage31, has played for European teams like Benfica and Atletico Madrida team with which he twice won the Europe League. while with The Incarnateswas Champion five times in the Portuguese League.

