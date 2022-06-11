Arturo Brizio says goodbye to the Arbitration Commission, “my cycle is over”; Armando Archundia, the relay

The leader took a step aside from the position he held for five years, another former World Cup whistler is emerging as his successor

“My cycle is over”. Those were the words with which Arturo Brizio Carter said goodbye to the Arbitration Commission to later thank louis yonpresident of the Mexican Soccer Federationyour support for the five years stay in front of the body.

The scoop released by Caesar Knight of ESPN about the “resignation” of Brizio and imminent arrival of Armando Archundia It is based on the fact that “the scandals in the last tournaments with the arbitration work and the criticism that this brought to his person” triggered his departure, which will become official, according to Caballero next Monday.

sources inside the Commission They assured that, “he was highly appreciated, he put his chest to the bullets in the face of media and managerial attacks. He was always a person who went straight to the referees and explained to them personally when they were not designated for important matches,” our informant explained to ESPNDigital.

Arturo Brizio left the leadership of the Mexican arbitration; on Monday it would become official. imago7

According to our sources, to succeed Brizio It is presumed that they also spoke with the analyst today, Mark Anthony Rodriguez, but this version could not be corroborated.

During the time of Brizio at the head of the arbitration was installed the VAR in Mexican soccer one of the great contributions that the former referee gave to his guild.

So far his own FMF has not offered any version of the event, but other whistlers confirmed what was said by Brizio and the reasons why from his point of view he made the decision.