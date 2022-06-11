Artist is branded as macho for painting Amber Heard as Pinocchio

a wall of Amber Heard with Pinocchio’s nose, made by the Spanish artist Caesar to allude to the lies he would have told the ex-partner of Johnny Deppearned him much criticism on social networks, after reaching thousands of reactions.

The painter tells us that his intention in making this work was not to generate “criticism or hatred”, but rather that he “amuses lying people and (Amber’s) lies are good”.

“I have received a lot of criticism in the sense that it is a gesture of machismo. I’m not sexist or anything like that, if the liar had been Johnny I would have painted him. I’m a little tired of the Amber Heard mural, many people ask me where it is and three people will know it, it’s just a mural that I painted for fun, I never wanted it to go viral, “says Ceser.



Photo: via Twitter

Macarena García will honor her grandmother, Anabel Gutiérrez

The actress of the Mexican gold cinema Anabel Gutierrez He will receive one of the greatest tributes in life, as his granddaughter Macarena García, who has participated in youth series such as “Control Z” and with whom he bears an incredible physical resemblance, revealed that he is preparing two period film tapes. It will be the debut of the 21-year-old in cinema and although she could only say of one of the projects that it is a story set in the 70s, of the second she revealed that it is titled “The Rebellion”, a series of the Pantaya platform, which also stars Aracely Arámbula and Ana Serradilla.



Photo: Via Twitter @macagarciar

Majo Edgar surprises his mother with a performance

Being the daughter of someone who is perfectionist and so good at what they do is easy, as is the case with majo edgar, who is in season with the play “Alone in the dark”, where he officially debuted. His mother kika edgar She was attentive from her seat to each scene, not only because she was her mother but because she gave some performances instead of Itatí Cantoral, so she knows the story perfectly: she knew if she entered on time, if she reacted as she should and so on, and when she went up On stage to dedicate a few words to her, he congratulated her, speaking to her as if she were an actress with long experience and not a teenager. Sure, he told her how proud he was of her.



KikaEdgar. Photo: Via instagram @kikaedgar

