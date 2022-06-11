Aquaman 2 Fan Boycott Following Rumors Of Amber Heard’s (Mera) Increased Screen Time

MADRID, June 11 (CultureLeisure) –

After what Amber Heard Loses Libel Trial Against Ex-Husband Johnny Deppthe rumors surrounding his participation in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom they only increase. Although the latest leaks pointed out that MereHeard’s character, was going to be removed entirely from the sequel, new information suggests that his screen time, instead of decreasing, has increased. The controversial news has fueled a massive boycott campaign by many fans.

Already during the trial, the actress herself confessed that, as a result of her judicial confrontation with Depp, her role as Mera in Aquaman 2 had been cut. In addition, less than a week ago a new rumor indicated that all of Heard’s scenes in the sequel could have been cut for good.

However, according to reports Comicbook, the new leak suggests that, after a second test screening of the film, Warner Bros. officials reportedly decided to increase Heard’s screen time from 10 minutes to 20-25, according to @UndercoverCine, an account about news and leaks related to the world of cinema.

Just got a confirmation that the latest #Aquaman2 test screening that was held today still had Amber Heard from start to finish. Probably WB is testing the waters with the public now that the trial is over.

Screentime approximately around 20-25 mins.#AquamanAndTheLostKingdom pic.twitter.com/DQlLOD3Wrv – Undercover Audience (@UndercoverCine) June 8, 2022

The message, which has gone viral, has fueled a massive campaign to boycott the film by many fans against Heard’s involvement in the sequel to Aquaman that has come out with the hashtag #boycottaquaman2. And it is that, we must not forget that the famous petition created in Change.org so that the actress was fired from Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom accumulates over 4.5 million signatures currently and continues to grow.

Just don’t watch this movie, the 4 million we signed plus what they join we boycott, DON’T UNDERESTIMATE US #Warner Bros who is more powerful? them or those who pay to see it, without us IT DOES NOT EXIST, DO NOT PAY OR RENT THIS MOVIE #Aquaman2 #boycottaquaman2 pic.twitter.com/eHTu2SsA3W – Silvana DeBale (@SilvanaDeBale) June 9, 2022

@Warner Bros It is transmitting the message that defaming, lying, ruining the life of an innocent and being an abuser is compensated, while the victim is punished for being that, a victim.#AmberHeardIsNotAVictim#AmberHeardIsAnAbuser#boycottaquaman2 https://t.co/czT8hDXYU4 – Alejandra 🏴‍☠️☠️🦙 (@Alejandraadepp) June 10, 2022

I hope aquaman 2 is a disaster as long as Amber Heard is still in the movie, I hope no one sets foot in a theater to see this movie. #boycottaquaman2

— Mr.SprigganSnake (@SprigganSnake) June 10, 2022

I did not see #aquaman1 by Amber Heard and I’m not going to see both now except after the trial. #boycottaquaman2 — ✨Adi ✨ (@hwaebi_) June 10, 2022

I don’t plan to see Aquaman 2 if he gets to be in it @realamberheardthe law is for everyone, and just as JD lost visibility when she was presumed guilty, now AH must go through the same thing when she was found guilty #boycottaquaman2 – Ximena 🫶 (@AnaXimenita1) June 10, 2022

The 💩 storm that is Amber Turd just keeps turning. I adore Jason Momoa, but my disgust for her is greater.

(It’s a shame he’s being dragged into this mess).

I didn’t see the first one cos she was in it. I certainly won’t watch this.#boycottaquaman2 — ❄️🔥Sara Gryffindor ❄️🔥 (@mintygriff) June 9, 2022

The fact that amber turd has been exposed as an abuser/that she abused Johnny depp & Warner bros still hasn’t removed her from aquaman 2, shows that they honestly don’t give a fuck. They’re going to be losing out on a LOT of money because of this decision. #boycottaquaman2 pic.twitter.com/qun7klhHuX — Jeffree_star_fanxo (@FanxoStar) June 9, 2022

In addition to this massive smear campaign, Heard must face a payment of 15 million dollars in compensation for damages to Depp, compared to the two million he must pay her. The actress’s own lawyers have confessed that can not take care of this millionaire sumthen his participation in the film and his future in DC are key to the future of the interpreter.