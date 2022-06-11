Aqu_madre, the Uruguayan streamer grandmother who plays Minecraft and has a community of thousands of “grandchildren”

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Coverage / Instagram / Discord

Senior gamers are already becoming more common, who, for example, already retired, seek a form of entertainment which they find video games, which also share their love for them, on Twitch streams.

Thanks to a report by the Uruguayan media El Observador, we meet Aqu_madre, real name Fanny Buelmo, who is a 62-year-old Uruguayan gamer grandmother, just retired, who indicates that she has adopted all the grandchildren who have visited her streams.

In the interview he says that he knew absolutely nothing about computers and began to play and broadcast Minecraft, thanks to the support of his 27-year-old son Santiago, who is known as Aqu, a nickname that his mother gave him, since “Aqu It’s from an Aquarian, because I always fought him when he got angry with me and told him that he was like that because he was an Aquarian, because of the qualities of the sign, “he said.

Photo by Diego Battiste – elobservador.com.uy

And although at first it was difficult for her to learn how to use the computer and play the Mojang title, she got a lot of help from her son, who between his work and studies had difficulty finding the time to teach her, something that did not stop her since she found the necessary help in precisely, your viewers.

“The same guys who played and entered the chat were teaching me. They taught me good things and bad things. One day I remember they told me: ‘Abu, try typing Alt+F4 and you’ll see what happens’ You can imagine that my live feed was cut off, because it was to turn off and I didn’t know. That was the first time a person was banned. The same thing happened to me when I learned to play Rust, I learned as I went”, he recounted.

According to his account, he says that he loves interacting with them, “it honestly fills my heart,” he says, adding that he has an international community among his viewers, with people from Uruguay, Peru, Chile, Ecuador, San Salvador, Canada, Honduras, Mexico. , Argentina and even says that “there is a Chinese who is learning to speak Spanish. That also enriches me.”

Among these viewers, it is common to find those who have told her that they have lost their grandmothers and grandfathers or that they still have them, but that they are somewhat distant, telling her that they find in her that grandmotherly love that they do not have, sending her messages such as: “ I love you, grandma”, and questions like: “Can I call you grandma?” or “do you adopt me?”

“I adopt them all, I have a lot of grandchildren, I hope grandson’s day never comes out because it won’t be enough for everyone’s gifts,” he joked.

So now you know, if you didn’t know her, now you can follow and watch the live shows of Aqu_madre, who in her Twitch bio says “My name is Fanny, I’m 62 (08/27) and I’m retired. I like plants (mainly roses) and knitting. My favorite animal is the cow. I am learning to play Minecraft and would like to learn other games. My first stream was on August 1, 2021.”