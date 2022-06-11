Anne Hathaway has the secret to healthy hair

The brightness of the skin and hair of Anne Hathaway draws attention. Without a doubt, her beauty routines take care of and enhance her beauty. But, if you could talk to her, would you want to ask her tips? Of course!

And your stylist knows it. That is why, after she was seen radiant at the Cannes Film Festival this year, the expert who attends the actress, Adir Abergel, confessed some of her best secrets to show off that unique and dazzling mane.

Let’s see!

The hair Anne’s Healthy and Natural is inspired by Brigitte Bardot according to her stylist. Photo: Harpers Bazaar

Hair as a weapon of seduction: how to get Anne Hathaway’s shine in simple steps

The actress of the movie “The devil wears fashion” has a hair voluminous, but so well treated that it does not reveal any frizz. How do you do it?

His stylist confesses that he spends a lot of time leaving it as we see it, radiant and ready to be photographed from all angles of the red carpet. The specialist takes advantage of the voluminous nature of the hair to work on the texture of the hair.

She often preps her locks with a spray on clean hair called Virtue Volumising Primer that lifts the roots slightly for that full look. Then use the brush to smooth the length of the hair and dry it by 80%.

Anne Hathaway shares with us all her styling tips to achieve her hair. Photo: El Universal.

Anne Hathaway has a medium capillary fiber, therefore, it is a hair malleable, and doesn’t need too many products, but if necessary, it can be styled with a mousse or cream that eliminates frizz without leaving residue or promoting curls. The idea is that the hair stay with the natural movement, but look silky and abundant in quantity and volume.

For the tips, you can work with a metal velcro or special paper for it until they dry naturally to favor the fall of the hair. hair.

One of the secrets of Anne Hathaway to add volume to her hair is to play with the side parting, adding volume to one side or with the curtain fringe cut that frames her face so much, with big eyes and a wide smile.

The ends always have Healing Oil, an oil that the stylist warms up a little on his fingers before applying it to the artist, so that it weighs down, but falls very naturally.

The expert’s inspiration are models from the time when natural beauty began to be in vogue, a clear exponent from 1960 was Brigitte Bardot and if you look closely, they are almost similar in their looks! TRUE?

Do you dare to recreate the spectacular and radiant hair of Anne Hathaway with these tips? You may not get the products, the important thing is that you know the order in which the stylist places them and you can see which version of these cosmetics is available in your country.

Dare to play with your imagination and remember that the hair requires as much pampering, nutrition and hydration as your skin!

*Remember that all the information we give you is a guide in case you have doubts. If you are safe and comfortable with the hair that does not meet this rule, you have already hit the mark, without recipes!