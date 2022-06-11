Angelina Jolie: The biological mother of her daughter explains why she gave Zahara up for adoption

The origin story of the eldest daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, Zahra, who is originally from Ethiopia.

the young teenager, Zahra, is currently 17 years old came to the life and heart of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt when he was only 6 months old. Originally called Yemasrech, (meaning ‘Good News’), she was born in Hawaasa in 2005 and lived the first few months of her life in a precarious situation.

According to an interview for the agency Reuters,Mentewab Dawit Lebiso, biological mother of Zahara He finally decided to explain the real reasons why he made one of the most difficult and painful decisions of his life. In addition to narrating the terrible circumstances in which he conceived his first daughter:

“He took out a knife and put a hand over my mouth so I wouldn’t scream. He raped me and then he disappeared,” she said with pain.

Angelina Jolie adopted Zahara when she was only 6 months old, and it took her 2 years to finalize the adoption paperwork. James Devaney

Now she finally decided to break the silence 17 years after being sexually assaulted as she is frowned upon in her community, so to try to avoid dishonor and the harsh judgment of society, she preferred to remain silent. Being a victim of abuse is one of the most complicated things that a human being can experience and even so, mindwab revealed that the moment her parents found out about her pregnancy, they ran her out of her home, leaving her completely helpless.

Alone, penniless and homeless, the young mother and her newborn were enveloped by a bleak picture as both had serious health problems and malnutrition, including the biological mother of the daughter of Angelina Jolie assured that Zahara I was so malnourished that I didn’t even have the strength to cry.

“My baby was on the verge of death. She was malnourished and was not even able to cry. I was desperate and decided to walk away, instead of seeing my girl dying,” she confessed.

Although it was not easy for her to return home again, she decided to return to beg for help from her family, so her mother advised her that the only solution for both of them was to give the baby up for adoption. It was so that despite not wanting to get away from her daughter, the only option she found to save her life from her little girl was to look for a new family for her.