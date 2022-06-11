Amber Heard’s lawyer reveals the reasons why she lost the trial

The outcome of the long and shocking trial between Johnny Depp Y Amber heard did not bring good news for the field of the actress. The fault that sentenced her to pay no less than 10 million dollars to Depp It was a bucket of cold water for the defense, which expected at least a sentence similar to the one given to Depp, who must pay $2 million for defamation.

The lawyer of the protagonist of Aquaman had not issued long words since the news on Wednesday, so her statements give the note. In this regard, she, of course, did not take long to ensure that she disagreed with the ruling and she announced that they will appeal it. Bredehoft considers that there was an atmosphere around the trial that directly influenced the jury. Among these elements, he listed the fact that “Amber was demonized in social networks”, “the advantages of power, wealth and fame (with which Depp has)” and the impossibility of said jury to abstract from the exterior, due to the continuous presence of Johnny’s fans during the trial.

