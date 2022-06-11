Amber Heard’s lawyer reveals the reasons why she lost the trial

The outcome of the long and shocking trial between Johnny Depp Y Amber heard did not bring good news for the field of the actress. The fault that sentenced her to pay no less than 10 million dollars to Depp It was a bucket of cold water for the defense, which expected at least a sentence similar to the one given to Depp, who must pay $2 million for defamation.

The lawyer of the protagonist of Aquaman had not issued long words since the news on Wednesday, so her statements give the note. In this regard, she, of course, did not take long to ensure that she disagreed with the ruling and she announced that they will appeal it. Bredehoft considers that there was an atmosphere around the trial that directly influenced the jury. Among these elements, he listed the fact that “Amber was demonized in social networks”, “the advantages of power, wealth and fame (with which Depp has)” and the impossibility of said jury to abstract from the exterior, due to the continuous presence of Johnny’s fans during the trial.

Elaine was blunt about the innocence of her client

It is worth clarifying that the same judge suggested to the members of the jury that they not consume news or opinions from their networks during the trial, due to the possibility that these influenced them beyond what was exposed in court. The lawyer quickly defended the judge, saying that “I do not doubt that she is fair because I know her and I know that she is. But that does not mean that she does not question things.”

For the lawyer, the problem was that they did not take the evidence they had collected seriously, leaving aside elements that she considered important. Also, considers that it can establish certain jurisprudence on future cases of womenand that they may not believe them even if they have photos.

“The reality is that social networks are everywhere and they found it difficult to block television, radios, the Internet and everything. And since everyone was very hard on Amber, it was much more difficult for us “Bredehoft closed his statements on the matter.

The lawyer has managed to deal with an unusual exposure

The trial, let us remember, found both guilty of defamation, although it condemned to a greater extent Amber Heard for the repetition of the crime in the publication of the column in Washington Postwhere she recounted the acts of domestic violence she had suffered, although without naming Johnny Depp. The actor was later convicted over his attorney’s statements that Heard’s accusations “were a sham.”

It seems that Elaine Bredehoft does not lower her arms and that we will have new chapters of this unfortunate episode.

