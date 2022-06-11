Amber Heard vs. Johnny Depp: Former Assistant Accuses Actress of Stealing Her Abuse Story

The controversy is not over yet Amber Heard despite of Fairfax jury’s final verdict in favor of her ex-husband, Johnny Depp. Now, the “Aquaman” actress’s former assistant is accusing her of stealing her abuse story.

“Heard had stolen my conversation about sexual violence”

Is about Kate JamesHeard’s former personal assistant, who exposed in the trial some behavioral complaints when she worked with the actress, in addition to receiving a very low salary and extra activities to those established such as shopping and taking care of the administration or fixing the car.

“He paid me $25 an hour to start and finally agreed after yell insults at me that it would pay me $50,000 a year once I started working full time,” James said.

Later, in a second statement, Kate James said that she was a victim of rape in Brazil, when he was 20 years old, so when he read Heard’s presentations he realized that the actress had taken the story that she told him about the events.

“To my utter shock and dismay, I discovered that Mrs. Heard had stolen my conversation about sexual violence with her and he had made it his own story to benefit herself. This of course caused me extreme anguish and outrage because he would dare to attempt to use the most harrowing experience of my life as his own narrative” she lamented.

James concluded by saying that while she had been called to testify, she was also doing so to set a precedent that one should not lie about “a survivor of sexual violence.”

After losing the trial Amber Heard will have to pay 15 million dollars to Johnny Depp.

This was the verdict of the trial Amber Heard vs Johnny Depp

On Wednesday afternoon, the jury read the verdict aloud, describing Haard as defaming Depp with each of the three statements in the Washington Post article.

Although it was planned that it would be read at 2:00 p.m., the jury requested a recess of a few minutes to correct a form.

During the verdict reading, only Amber Heard showed up; Johnny Depp, for his part, said that he had personal commitments.

Johnny Depp, 58, filed a lawsuit against Heard over an op-ed he wrote for The Washington Post in December 2018 in which he described him as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.”

The Texas-born Heard, who starred in “Aquaman,” did not name Depp in the article, but he sued her for implying he is an abuser and is seeking $50 million in damages.

The 36-year-old actress countersued for $100 million, saying she was defamed by statements by Depp’s lawyer, Adam Waldman, who told the Daily Mail her abuse claims were a “hoax”.

