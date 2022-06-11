Amber Heard is seen for the first time after the verdict of the trial; I traveled to NY by private plane

Lafter losing the trial for defamation against her ex-husband Johnny DeppAmber Heard was first seen, flying to New York City in a private planealthough his lawyers insist that he does not have the money to cover the amount in damages that the jury has ordered him to pay the actor.

On the trip, Amber was accompanied by her sister Whitney and her assistant. Then he returned to Washington DC boarding a private plane again.

Low profile

Following her loss in court in Fairfax, Virginia, the actress has remained well under the radar.

Heard must pay Depp $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages, although the judge reduced the second payment to $350,000 under Virginia law.

While the actress was awarded an amount of $2 million in compensatory damages, which means the 58-year-old actor was owed $ 8.35 million.

Will Depp forgive Heard’s payment?

The lawyers of Johnny Depp, Camille Vasquez and Benjamin Chew, iThey reported this week that the actor could waive his ex-wife’s payment after his legal team insisted that she cannot afford it and that he would appeal the verdict.

What did you go to New York for?

It is unknown what was the purpose of Amber Herd’s quick visit to New York.

In the photos, she is seen walking through the Flatiron neighborhood with a team of people, including members of security, who accompanied her throughout the trip.

Your trip to the Big Apple it could have been for workas he was seen with a document folder in his hand.

Another option is that the actress could have traveled to make a interview with one of the main networks; both his legal team and Depp’s have appeared on screen in the weeks since the trial concluded.