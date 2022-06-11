Amber Heard: Agent Says Jason Momoa Insisted To Keep Heard In Aquaman 2

An Amber Heard witness testified that the actress’s co-star in AquamanJason Momoa “insisted” that he reprise his role in the film’s sequel.

Entertainment industry insider Kathryn Arnold was called to the stand on Monday, May 23, to testify on behalf of Heard in the multimillion-dollar defamation lawsuit brought against the actress by her ex-husband Johnny Depp, which is currently pending in US court. Fairfax County in Virginia.

Depp is suing Heard for $50 million for allegedly implying that he abused her in a 2018 op-ed for Washington Post Y, consequently, making it difficult for him to land the Hollywood roles he used to have.

Heard is countersuing Depp for $100 million, accusing him of orchestrating a “smear campaign” against her and describing his lawsuit as a continuation of “abuse and harassment.”

Her defamation countersuit was initially brought over comments by Depp’s lawyer, Adam Waldman, in 2020, when he called Heard’s domestic violence allegations against Depp “false,” a “sexual violence hoax,” and an “ambush.”

These “defamatory statements,” according to Arnold, made movie studios and brands tired of working with Heard, especially as the “negative social media campaign” against the 36-year-old intensified.

Describing the movie Aquaman as the “moment A Star is Born” of Heard, Arnold explained: “It was that moment when she was not only a good actress, but now she was known worldwide because she was in the most successful movie … definitely for DC Comics.”

“It was an extraordinary moment for her, for her career to take off.”

When asked how Depp and Waldman’s statements had affected Heard’s reputation, Arnold replied: “In public, it’s been very negative. In the industry, they like her work, but they can’t work with her right now. Because every time her name is mentioned, the negativity flares up again.”

“Your world has been off in terms of opportunity. Even the things she wanted to work on are no longer available to her.”

Arnold testified that Heard was unable to receive roles “for a long time” after Depp-Waldman’s comments, adding that she was recently able to make a small independent film, financed in Europe.

Amber Heard pictured in court in Fairfax County, Virginia on Monday, May 23 (Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved 2022)

At one point, Arnold told the jury about the request to remove Heard from the sequel to Aquamanalong with Jason Momoa, for these accusations of “cheating” against Depp.

“The social media campaign to remove Amber from Aquaman I tended to use words within defamatory statements,” Arnold told the jury, adding, “They became hashtags.”

Amid objections from Depp’s legal team, Arnold later mentioned that Momoa and director James Wan had been “insistent” that Heard reprise the role of Mera in the film’s sequel.

At the time of this writing, the petition to remove Heard from Aquaman 2whose launch is scheduled for 2023, has exceeded four million signatures.

During Arnold’s cross-examination, Depp’s lawyers rejected his claims that Heard’s career was on an “upswing” and that he could have followed the trajectories of actors like Zendaya, Gal Gadot or Momoa, had it not been for the statements. allegedly defamatory that Depp and Walden made two years ago.

They argued that such a comparison was misplaced, as all of these other actors either had roles in blockbuster franchises or had higher-profile careers than Heard in 2020.

Heard’s agent at William Morris Entertainment, Jessica Kovavevic, testified on Thursday (May 19) that they almost had to “change the actress” for her client’s role in the DC movie due to the “bad publicity” surrounding it. to Heard.

Last week, Heard said that her role in Aquaman 2 was significantly reduced in the midst of his battle with Depp.

Speaking in court, the actress commented, “I fought very hard to stay in the movie. They didn’t want to include me in the movie.”

You can follow the live updates of the trial of Depp vs. Heard here, as it moves toward closing arguments and a verdict.