Alfredo Adame revealed what he will spend the million pesos on after winning the reality show “I’m famous, get me out of here”

After six weeks of scandals in the middle of the jungle, Alfredo Adame positioned himself as winner of reality show I’m famous, get me out of herefor which he became the first to obtain a large prize of this TV Azteca program.

On June 10, the first season of I’m famous, get me out of here so the public had to choose a winner. The final was played between Jessica and Alfredo Adame, and by votes the controversial actor won.

Adame, being crowned the first King of the Jungleassured that the large prize will not be used on him and his debts, but rather will donate it to girls with cancer, because he wants that money to be for the creation of wigs.

“I feel very lucky because I’m going to achieve a dream that I have for some time, which is wigs for girls with cancer. I want every low-income girl to have her wig”

He also commented that he felt very excited because he had managed to beat teammates like Guty and Oskarinwith whom the fights and controversies within the program.

“Me I have nothing else to thank life for first. It’s my birthday present. Coming to a show to compete with kids like Guty, like Apio, like Oskarín, they are potential machines”, expressed the protagonist of beyond the bridge.

To end his speech, Alfredo mentioned that he mainly thanks Aztec TV that they have given him again the “leading role” that he had before, because with this reality show again managed to grab the attention of the public.

“I want to thank TV Azteca for return to that leading role that I earned on television, that I have worked so hard and that for many reasons they took me away”

Thanks to the fact that Alfredo Adame won more than 15 million votes and was crowned the winner of I’m famous, get me out of here, took the large prize. As announced through the social networks of the program, in addition to his crown, the actor was awarded with 1 million pesoshowever, as he commented at the end of the reality showhe will not keep it and will donate it.

Throughout the six weeks in which the contestants of the reality show met inside the jungle of the Dominican Republic, Adame always took the lead role of the controversies.

One of the first situations that caught the public’s attention is that the former presenter of Today got tattooed temporarily from the name of his girlfriend, Magaly Chavezin one of his buttocks.

He also starred in several fights with the actress, who on several occasions said she was happy for having distanced herself from Adame on the program, as she pointed out him for having “played” with his feelings.

Another of the episodes that caused laughter among the public and the competitors themselves was when the actor assured that he beat Brad Pitt, George Clooney and Bradley Cooper What the sexiest man. As he related, on that occasion even Hollywood actors felt below him because of his gallantry.

Along the I’m famous, get me out of hereon several occasions reminded her children, with whom he has not had communication for several years; even in a transmission he dedicated a message to Sebastian, Diego and Alexander. Between tears, Adame expressed that he considers himself a good father and they were badly influencedbut is trying to reconnect with all three.

However, both Sebastián denied his father’s words, as well as Mary Paz Banquells.

