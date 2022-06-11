Alexa Bliss provides more details about the operation on her nose

In a talk about his break from WWE to T95 The Rock from Wichita, Alexa Bliss explained that he needed plastic surgery on his nose after it was broken for the sixth time.



WWE Elimination Chamber It was the former RAW Women’s Champion’s last time on television for the company, being part of the Women’s Elimination Chamber match. It was something that caused interest, since despite her return, she only went for a very short time and this generated intrigue in the fans.

It must be remembered that his last time before the Elimination Chamber in February had been WWE Extreme Rules 2021in September, when charlotte flair defeated her to retain the RAW Women’s Championship.

“I had surgery. I had to fix my nose because, after six breaks, finally collapsed and I needed yes or yes surgery, “Bliss detailed about her prolonged absence from WWE.

Bliss reappeared this week in Monday Night RAW in a Fatal Four-Way match, which he won rhea ripleyto determine the next challenger to the title of the red maca.

don’t forget to visit solo wrestlingthe web with all the wwe news. Follow us on social networks, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram.

Remember that the next WWE PPV is WWE Money in The Bank and in Solowrestling you will be up to date with all the related news.