After the verdict, Camille Vásquez, Johnny Depp’s lawyer, received excellent news

If there is a case that grabbed all the attention of the press, It was that of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, in which the followers of both stars were able to be aware of the minute by minute on each day that the trial lasted. Almost a week has passed since the verdict was obtained and the jury ruled in favor of the actor in his three claims. However, in addition to these protagonists, there is a team that gained public relevance and whose members became a kind of celebrity: the actor’s lawyers Pirates of the Caribbeanwith Camille Vásquez as the main focus.

Johnny Depp’s attorney, Camille Vasquez, during his closing arguments at the Circuit Court in Fairfax County, Virginia, on May 27, 2022. STEVE HELBER – AFP

In social networks, the fragments of the allegations went viral, in which the harsh words of the lawyer resonated again and again in different publications. She was the other protagonist, a key point for Depp’s success, that this Tuesday became a trend in the United States when users took to the networks with her name to congratulate her. After several years, was promoted to partner at the Brown Rudnick law firm.

Amber Heard is cornered by Camille Vásquez, Johnny Depp’s lawyer

Camille Vásquez, a star after the trial of Johnny Depp

Camille Vásquez received multiple offers, according to the US media report. Due to her outstanding performance, the California lawyer was required in the main law firms and several television networks.

Camille was taken as an example of inspiration for women Twitter

A source revealed to The New York Postyou: “Talent agents surround Camille because they recognize that she is a unicorn, a smart lawyer with a lot of poise., whose shocking performance at trial propelled her to a rare level of visibility.” However, after much speculation, Camille He seems to have gotten his prize.

Camille’s significance as a partner

At a law firm, being a partner is the ultimate reward for experienced litigators. Partners are responsible for running the firm, attracting new clients, and are responsible for the bottom line, winning cases and money.

Vasquez has been part of Brown Rudnick’s Orange County office since 2018, initially as an associate in the Litigation and Arbitration practice. She also specialized in risky disputes and defamation cases. In her last job, she won the jury’s verdict with the legal team on June 1, for which Amber Heard will pay 15 million as compensation to her ex-husband Johnny Depp.

William Baldiga, Executive Director of Brown Rudnick, welcomed Camille: “We are delighted (…) Historically, we have reserved this announcement for the end of our fiscal year, but the Camille’s performance at Johnny Depp’s trial she showed the world that she was ready for the next step. We are incredibly proud of her and look forward to what she will accomplish as our new partner,” she expressed.

Brown Rudnick makes Camile Vásquez a partner Twitter

Camille appreciates the recognition

After the news was made public, users turned the trending topic into a trend “Congratulations Camille” and celebrated her promotion with her.

Users celebrate Camille’s rise Twitter

For its part, Vásquez thanked the effort of those who worked with her since she joined the firm.

“I am delighted that Brown Rudnick has given me their vote of confidence in allowing me to join the association. I am proud of the exceptionally talented team I was privileged to lead, who exemplified teamwork and collaboration. I look forward to continuing to represent Brown Rudnick’s culture of excellence,” she concluded.

Camille’s amazing performances

At trial, Vasquez asked Heard about her testimony on the stand: first for the money he promised and did not donate after the divorce. On another occasion, he rebuked her about why the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean He did not see her face, while in one more he finished off the bruises that Depp had on his face during the honeymoon.

Johnny Depp with his lawyer Camille at the trial against Amber Heard

Vasquez is a 2006 graduate of the University of Southern California and then a 2010 graduate of Southwestern Law School. They also recognized her for her work in the legal profession with the one to watch, a list of the best lawyers of 2021.