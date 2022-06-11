Adam Sandler breaks audience record on Netflix with his new movie ‘Claw’

Last 3 of June it premiered on the payment platform Netflixthe movie ‘Claw‘, or by its English name, ‘Hustle’. Today is news because has managed to position itself in the most watched movie of the entire platform in what has been released.

Adam Sandler plays a basketball scouts in low hours that, being abroad, discover a player with enormous talent but with a difficult past. Without his team’s approval, he decides to take the freak with him, giving them both one last chance to prove they are worthy of the NBA.

The actor american always has highlighted at the cinema for his roles in comedies as well known as ‘Big boys’, ‘Zohan: License to comb’, or ’50 first dates’. With this cinematographic bet, Sandler has also wanted reveal a more dramatic and sentimental side of his career as an actor, although without failing his characteristic traditional humor.

The key point of the movieand what separates it from the rest of the films in its field and style, is that the script and how the plot is carried out, through the experiences of the characters, makes the public realize that in the tough basketball industry (King sport in the United States), there is also a place for good people.

Adam Sandler has received very good reviews by film critics, and have praised his performance as one of the most brilliant of his career so far. We will have to wait to find out if this role brings him an award at the end of the film season.