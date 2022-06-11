Adam Sandler appears with “guava juice” and Jumex positions itself on Netflix

A scene from the movie Hustle, starring Adam Sandler, positions the Mexican brand Jumex and the actor himself is responsible.

Jumex is, today, one of the preferred brands by Mexican consumers and, for some, one of the few that are considered “national symbols”.

Hustle premiered on June 3 and immediately positioned itself in the Top 10 of the platform.

Last week, Hustle (Claw), the new Netflix movie with Adam Sandler, was released, but no one would imagine that it would be publicity for Jumex.

even though a few months ago Netflix announced that it lost 200 thousand subscribers and a good amount of billions of dollarsthe platform from Los Gatos, California, continues to lead the streaming market with its more than 200 million registered users.

As part of its strategy, the company this year finally launched the fourth season of Stranger Things, one of its most iconic series and one of the most anticipated by fans.

On the other hand, for some time now, Netflix has set its sights on Hollywood, and there are Leonardo DiCaprio and Adam Sandler, to mention an example, to verify that the company is still thinking about expanding its content and, of course, reaching new audiences. .

This is how Jumex positions itself as a brand thanks to Adam Sandler

Thus, on June 3, Hustle (Claw), a film starring Adam Sandler, arrived on the leading streaming platform and it was immediately placed among the best tapes of recent years.

The reviews from specialists in the field and from consumers are irrefutable proof of this and, so far, it is already in the Top 10, just a few days after it was released.

Now, after the good reviews it has received and continues to receive, there is a fact that has caught the attention of some Internet users and that is that a scene in the film has managed to position the Mexican brand, Jumex.

“The greatest lesson that Netflix’s #Garra leaves us is that Adam Sandler drinks his Jumex guava juice for breakfast”was what a user wrote on Twitter, showing part of the scene in which the Mexican brand is seen.

The greatest lesson that leaves us #Clawfrom Netflix, is that Adam Sandler has his Jumex guava juice for breakfast. pic.twitter.com/stLlCQOo09 – Diegoberto Bellamy (@bertobellamy) June 11, 2022

Jumex is, without a doubt, one of the most popular brands in the Mexican market, a company that has become, along with others like Bimbo, Pemex or Pemex, a kind of national symbol.

Similarly, Statista data published in 2013, almost 10 years ago, speak of the fact that Jumex was the third brand to position itself in the average penetration rate of soft drink brands in Mexicowhere 15 percent of the people surveyed compared products of that brand.

In this way, we see how, with a simple cameo, Jumex is gaining publicity by allying itself with very important brands in the market, such as Netflix and Adam Sandler himself, an actor who, despite the criticism he has received over the years, It is a great bastion of cinema.

Let us remember that this year is, without a doubt, crucial for Netflix, since it is betting heavily on its content, despite the fact that the company itself revealed that it could lose a million more subscribers when the second quarter of the year ends.

To do this, part of his strategy is Adam Sandler and, for now, with the premiere of Hustle (Claw) he seems to be achieving it.

