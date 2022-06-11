Actors who worked at Marvel and are related

If there is something in which the productions of Marvel they don’t skimp on the actors who star in his films and series. Over the years, fans have been wowed by superhero movies and their star-studded casts.

Without going any further, some of the most recent cases could be Spider-man: No Way Home Y Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnesswhich had the participation of great actors such as Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire, John Krasinski, Sir. Patrick StewartY Charlize Theronamong others.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker