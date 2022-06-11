Actors who were never first choice… But they turned out to be adequate

The actress Rachel McAdams said “no” three times to the role of Andrea Sachs, the protagonist of “The Devil Wears Prada”. “We started negotiating with Annie Hathaway to make a deal and that didn’t pan out with the studio… We offered it to Rachel McAdams three times. The studio was determined to have her and she was determined not to,” the director told Entertainment Weekly. David Frankel.

“I remember the moment I found out I got the part, I ran around my apartment screaming. A bunch of friends were there at the time, I jumped into the room and yelled ‘I’m going to be in The Devil Wears Prada!’” he told Entertainment Weekly.

other actors

Keanu Reeves He has played four times Thomas A. Andersonbetter known as Neo, the one chosen to defeat the machines and save humanity in “The Matrix” and its sequels. Before reaching him, different actors refused to wear the already iconic black coat, among these Brad Pitt and Will Smith.

The latter decided to make “Wild Wild West”, which turned out to be a huge flop, instead of “The Matrix”.

“Okay, this is one of those stories that I’m not proud of, but it’s the truth, I rejected Neo,” Smith said in a video.

You can read: From soap operas! Britney Spears’ ex-husband crashes her wedding to Sam Asghari

In an interview with Metro more than a decade ago, Bette Midler He talked about his less successful professional decisions. Midler said, for example, that she had refused to participate in “Misery”by which Katy Bates won an Oscar.

“There was Sister Act, which was written for me, but I said: ‘My fans don’t want to see me with my headdress,'” he assured in the interview, according to various media reports.

“Jerry Maguire”

Maybe the one from Jerry Maguirein the homonymous film, is one of the most iconic roles of Tom Cruisebut, according to the director of the tape, Cameron Croweto Deadline, The character of Jerry Maguirre was devised with another Tom in mind.

“The idea was: let’s not be a slave to writing this like a Tom Hanks movie in all caps, but let’s have Tom Hanks in our minds as a guy who would play Jerry Maguire. So we developed it at a certain point for him, based on the fact that we knew he really wanted to do something with us.”

It may interest you: Joaquin P.Hoenix will be the “Joker” again in a sequel

Director and actor met in New York with the script and Hanks read one of the scenes. And then I heard Tom Hanks say the words, ‘I’m Jerry Maguire’. And of course he was great.” Ultimately, though, Hanks turned him down.

Other ideas were considered, but Crowe had previously thought of Cruise. “We sent him the script and he reacted immediately. He was excited about the sports angle, about the idea of ​​playing an agent.”