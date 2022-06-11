A well-known film by Johnny Depp and Tim Burton is preparing for a remake

late 90’s Tim Burton It took one of the best-known stories in the United States to give it a new adaptation, we are talking about Sleepy Hollow. This film, which featured a memorable role of Johnny Depp, will have a remake from the hand of Paramount Pictures.

Tim’s film, like the Disney animated story, was based on the horror story The Legend of Sleepy Hollow of washington irving. This story introduces Ichabod Crane (Depp), a government agent sent to investigate a series of murders in the remote sleepy hollow town. The detail is that all the victims have something in common, they are beheaded and according to all the villagers, a Headless Horseman He is the one in charge of these bloody murders. Crane, who does not believe in legends or stories at all, will discover that a dark and demonic plan moves behind all the deaths. This will test his faith, as he has to deal with ghosts from his past.

The film received positive reviews that stood out from Burton’s work until the Johnny Depp performance like Agent Crane. sleepy hollow received three Oscar nominations, where he got the statuette for Best Artistic Direction. Box office managed to raise more than $205 million dollarsthis was a complete success since its budget was $80 million.

Now, more than two decades after this film, Paramount announces a remake. According to the Deadline site, the studio hired writer Lindsey Beer to write the script, the same person responsible for directing the Pet Sematary prequel by Stephen King. Before making the jump to directing, Beer was one of the most in-demand writers in Hollywood. She worked on the new Star Trek movie for Paramount and Bad Robot. She recently put together a draft for a new version of bambi for Disney and Hello Kitty for New Line and Beau Flynn.

At the moment there are no more details of how this new Sleepy Hollow story will be addressed.

