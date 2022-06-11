A well-known film by Johnny Depp and Tim Burton is preparing for a remake

late 90’s Tim Burton It took one of the best-known stories in the United States to give it a new adaptation, we are talking about Sleepy Hollow. This film, which featured a memorable role of Johnny Depp, will have a remake from the hand of Paramount Pictures.

Tim’s film, like the Disney animated story, was based on the horror story The Legend of Sleepy Hollow of washington irving. This story introduces Ichabod Crane (Depp), a government agent sent to investigate a series of murders in the remote sleepy hollow town. The detail is that all the victims have something in common, they are beheaded and according to all the villagers, a Headless Horseman He is the one in charge of these bloody murders. Crane, who does not believe in legends or stories at all, will discover that a dark and demonic plan moves behind all the deaths. This will test his faith, as he has to deal with ghosts from his past.

