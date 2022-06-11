‘A matter of blood’: Matt Damon’s journey to deep America | summer magazine

If there are scientific facts, such as the Theory of General Relativity or Murphy’s Law, that seem irrefutable, in the cinema there are also some commandments based on their infallibility. One of them maintains that when Ben Affleck goes up, Matt Damon goes down. And vice versa. The careers of the two Bostonian friends have developed like two parallel roller coasters, in which their respective carts cross due to truncated personal relationships, poor artistic decisions or off-color statements. And obviously good screen work and wise artistic choices; some even shared (they have made a dozen films together), such as Good Will Hunting, Dogma either Chasing Amy.

Just a month ago, during the Cannes festival, it seemed that this law was breaking down. A 50-year-old Damon appeared before the journalist, smiling and looking tired. The night had been long, adding the celebration of the gala premiere of his film blood issue with Argentina’s soccer triumph in the Copa América: Damon’s wife, Luciana Barroso, is Argentine. Meanwhile, Affleck enjoyed his resurrected relationship with Jennifer Lopez and the two actors and screenwriters were preparing to present in September at the Venice competition. final duel, a medieval drama that they have both co-written and co-starred in under the direction of Ridley Scott.

More information

But the balance was precarious. Finished Cannes, Damon had to punctuate a few words from an interview in The Sunday Times in which, overjoyed, he had described a family dinner at which one of his daughters had gotten up from the table shocked when her father told her how hackneyed the term was “fagot (queer)” in the Boston of his childhood and adolescence, and that he himself had pronounced it in Stick to you. “After that talk I have never used it again to refer to a homosexual,” he said. The fire in social networks was manual. It was of little use that days later he clarified: “I have never called anyone a queer in my private life and this conversation with my daughter was not a personal awakening.” It is not the first time that the actor does not measure his statements. In December 2017, he showed that he had not understood the MeToo movement when he said, among other phrases: “One thing that is not being talked about is that there are a large number of men, the majority, who do not do this type of thing.” . Within a month he retracted.

Matt Damon in July in Cannes, at the presentation of ‘A Matter of Blood’. Andreas Rentz (Getty Images)

On the other hand, that noon in Cannes the waters were still calm. In the small room of a luxury hotel the silhouette of a lonely Damon grows larger as he stands up to salute. He asks if he can speak without a mask (“I am vaccinated and I suppose you are too”, argues the protagonist of the prophetic, in a pandemic, Contagion) and apologizes for not conversing in Spanish: “I understand it more than I speak”, he points out with a very closed accent. For the sake of her family relations, that is expected. “Yes, if not, I wouldn’t understand the talks between my daughters,” she concludes, already in English with a laugh. Damon and Barroso are parents to three girls, with Damon adopting the daughter Barroso previously had as a single parent. The theme of fatherhood feeds the dramatic engine of blood issue, which opens this Friday in Spain and in which Damon plays a construction worker in Stillwater, in the deep America of Oklahoma. His only daughter is in prison in Marseille, convicted of the murder of her roommate. When she asks for his help in digging up a new lead that could show her innocence, Damon’s character moves to the French port city. “For once, the superhero is simply a father,” he explains.

“When I choose a script, I decide on intimate details, like in this case the relationship that the two characters rebuild in France. He has nothing to do with me, because mine carries a lot of shame and guilt for not having been more present in his daughter’s life sooner. The beautiful thing is that he is a lost character, who neither understands what is happening around him in France because of the idiomatic abyss, nor does his skills as a worker serve him for any human relationship”.

Father’s love

For this reason, he recognizes that, as a father, he loves his character: “I love him. Surely I will not agree with him on almost anything, but I like the emotional journey of him towards a sentimental wisdom”. That is why he also defends him: “He never apologizes for his values, close to Trump, or his beliefs, which serves to reflect certain misunderstandings between Europeans and Americans. Those people will always vote Republican, and I understand, even if he doesn’t share, his reasoning and his support for industries like oil.” From there he goes to Marseille. “Boston and Marseille have a similar energy because of their working souls. If you leave the typical tourist circuits, in both cities you feel that drive. In that respect I felt at home, surrounded by familiar, weathered faces.”

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, in Los Angeles in October 2018, during the baseball world series between the Boston Red Sox and the Los Angeles Dodgers. Jerritt Clark (Getty Images)

On the similarity of the plot of Tom McCarthy’s drama with the Amanda Knox case, the actor acknowledges that he was indeed “fascinated with that story for a while.” A week ago, Knox explained on social media: “By setting aside my innocence in fiction and my complete lack of involvement in the events, by erasing the role of the authorities in my unjust conviction, McCarthy reinforces the image that I am a guilty and unreliable person.” And in Variety, she herself clarified: “I am not discussing legal arguments [McCarthy había respondido que no se basaba en su caso]. I am discussing human arguments.”

In a master class two days before the interview, Damon reminisced about the many times he has almost directed a movie. “I’ve been on the verge of directing several times,” he details, “I almost did it with Manchester by the sea”. Is he an almost director? “Yes, it is a good definition. Spielberg told me to start small in my first film, not to go too far. Surely I will do it with a script of my own, but I get too many good proposals as an interpreter”. In his heart, in what percentage do you feel like an actor and how much a screenwriter? Damon has been nominated for an Oscar three times as an actor, once as a producer for best picture for Manchester By The Sea, and he has only won it as a writer with Affleck for the script of The unstoppable Will Hunting. “When Ben and I started writing decades ago, we performed all the sequences; As an actor, today I feel the voice that tells me that something is not well written. I can’t break it up, and for that I’m grateful to be an actor and a screenwriter.”

Matt Damon, in his new movie as an actor and writer, ‘Final Duel’.

Damon admits to being passionate about acting. He grew up in Cambridge, the university city attached to Boston, and there in a children’s theater course he met Ben Affleck; in a classroom on that campus they wrote the first treatment of The unstoppable Will Hunting, and at the age of 18 he debuted with a phrase in a dialogue of Mystic Pizza. Since that time it does not stop. “I don’t believe in theories, I do believe in work. And I enjoy, for example, the differences between theater and cinema, in the use of the physical, of the looks depending on where you are working. In cinema I pay a lot of attention to the size of the screen, because the physicality of characters like blood issue adds a lot of information to the viewer. In Stillwater I saw many of these workers muscled by their daily work. In their movements you feel their strength.”

Have you ever picked a movie for the money? “No, notice that I refused Avatar because he was engaged to Bourne. I have never selected conservatively, acting in a film without risk, at least I think so. Years ago I chatted with an actor, I can’t say who, and it became clear to me that he was going to participate in a project that didn’t appeal to him at all and that meant pigeonholing himself into a cliché. I thought: ‘Save this conversation for the future, because I have to avoid that feeling at all costs’.

Discover the best stories of the summer in V Magazine.