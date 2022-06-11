A gold-plated steak, the last whim of Pilar Rubio and Sergio Ramos

The PSG footballer Sergio Ramos and the presenter and influencer pillar blonde together with your whole family enjoy a vacation of authentic luxury.

The couple, who exudes happiness on their social networks, spend their vacations at sea on a luxury yacht where they have even been seen enjoying a barbecue on board.

The former Real Madrid soccer player and his wife have also set foot on land and it has been to indulge themselves that is not within the reach of any pocket: they have visited an exclusive restaurant where they have eaten a 24-carat gold-plated 500-euro ribeye.

And what does that exquisite morsel taste like? They may ask. Experts have explained that gold has no flavor and that its cost to cooks is very small, since it does not exceed two dollars per leaf.

the owner of the premises, Nusret Gokce, better known as Salt Bae, is a 39-year-old chef whose fortune amounts to more than 50 million dollars. Although the restaurant has many other dishes, this is the most famous and one of the most expensive that can be tasted in it.

The chef serves the ribeye dipped in gold. Instagram

This delicacy is served in restaurants of the chain that Bae has in different countries around the world such as Istanbul, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, New York, Doha, Miami, Mykonos or Ankara.

In addition to soccer players like Messi or Courtois, other celebrities such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Nicolás Maduro, Mohamed VI or Paul Pogba have put the delicious morsel in their mouths.

At the moment, the place where the couple enjoys a few days of relaxation with their four children is unknown, but without abandoning their very high standard of living.

None of the images they have shared place them in a specific place. Sergio and Pilar are very jealous of their privacy, which allows them to enjoy a quiet vacation.