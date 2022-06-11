A day like today but of the year….

1922.- Cuban actress María Antonieta Pons is born, who, together with her compatriots Ninón Sevilla, Mary Esquivel, Rosita Fornés, Amalia Aguilar and Rosa Carmina, as well as the Mexican Meche Barba, are known as Las Reinas del Trópico. She appears in the Golden Age of National Cinema. She dies on August 20, 2004.

1959.- British actor, comedian, writer and musician Hugh Laurie is born, known for his role as Gregory House, in the television series Dr. House and which comes to an end in 2012. Thanks to this he gets the Golden Globe award for Best Dramatic Actor in two consecutive years (2006 and 2007). In his role as a musician he is part of the Band From TV charity band.

1978.- American actor Joshua Jackson, born in Vancouver, Canada, is born. He rose to fame with his role as “Pacey” on the series Dawson’s Creek, he also co-stars in “Fringe” (Fox) alongside Anna Torv and John Noble. In 2019, the actor joins the cast of the eight-episode series Little Fires Everywhere in which he shares credits with Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington.

1985.- Mexican actress Violeta Isfel Portolatín is born, who achieves fame by being the antagonist in the telenovela Dare to dream, in which she gives life to “Antonella”, leader of the group of friends the “Divinas”. She also participates in A lucky family, in the contest El gran dip and currently in La neighbor.

2001.- The Mexican singer Amalia Mendoza García, known as “La Tariácuri”, dies, considered one of the most important performers of ranchera music with songs such as Échame a mí la culpa, Amarga Navidad, Mucho corazón and Juan Colorado. She breaks into the big screen. She is born on July 23, 1923.