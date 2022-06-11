5 films about these fascinating creatures

This weekend has been released Jurassic World: Dominion the film that closes the story of the return of the dinosaurs from Jurassic Park to modern cinema. This latest installment will concentrate the new heroes (Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard) with the leading trio of the original 1993 film made up of Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum. But although the franchise started by Steven Spielberg is the greatest reference in what refers to the Jurassic world within the seventh art, there are many other films in which dinosaurs are part of the environment. These are some of the movies in which These fascinating creatures are the real protagonists:

1-‘In search of the enchanted valley’ (1988)

Prior to jurassic-parkSteven Spielberg was already thinking about the world of dinosaurs and produced this little gem of animation together with George Lucas, Kathleen Kennedy and Frank Marshall. Like much of the cinema related to these prehistoric beings, the plot revolves around survival, in this case of a devastating plague. The adorable Little Foot and his friends must arrive, living multiple adventures to the Great Valleythe only safe place on earth.

2-‘Dinosaur’ (2000)

Maybe Dinosaur is not up to other stories and that it has, at some points in its plot, sweetened twists so typical of Disney, but for the House of Mouse it was the first animated film almost entirely by computer. Some of his landscapes were obtained from recordings in Canaima National Park in Venezuela. Aladar the protagonist will guide his friend the lemurs to a safe place, while they try to survive the scarcity of water and food, but also of devastating predators called carnotaurs.

3-‘King Kong’ (2005)

It is true that the protagonist of this remake of Peter Jackson is once again the unmistakable gigantic gorilla, but the world of the island it’s practically jurassic and our king kong, live with dinosaurs that will make it very difficult for you. Impossible not to remember Kong’s fight with the dinosaurs through the jungle.

4-‘Ice age 3: The origin of the dinosaurs’ (2009)

The third part of the adventures of this franchise forces the protagonists to deal with dinosaurs. Among the new characters, stands out the warlike one-eyed weasel named Buck.

5- ‘Arlo’s journey’ (2015)

A young boy befriends an Apatosaurus named Arlo. Along the way, he will overcome his fears and learn to face his fears, being aware of what he is really capable of. Some of his scenarios have the technical level that only Pixar seems to be able to pull it off.