4 Wild Thrills Movies to Watch This Weekend on Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, and HBO Max

A new weekend arrives and at Espinof we once again do an exhaustive review of the catalogs of streaming platforms. Today I present to you a selection of 4 wild movies for thrill seekers what will you find in NetflixDisney+, Amazon Prime Video and HBO Max.

In case none of the chosen ones catches your attention, I remind you that we also have a selection of the best Netflix movies of 2022 so far, but also lists of streaming titles dedicated to good erotic cinema, great science fiction movies space, mind-blowing horror movies or laugh-out-loud comedies. Without further ado, let’s go with today’s picks.

‘Natural Born Killers’





Address: OliverStone. Distribution: Woody Harrelson, Juliette Lewis, Tom Sizemore, Rodney Dangerfield, Everett Quinton, Jared Harris, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Tommy Lee Jones, Robert Downey Jr., Russell Means, Evan Handler

An ultraviolent film – not by chance it is considered one of the most dangerous in history – in which Oliver Stone he did as he pleased with the original script for Quentin Tarantino, to the point that he is only credited as the author of the story. Here you will find a lot of cinema that goes straight to the face, from satire to the use of violence, but always managing to find the necessary balance point so that this undeniable tendency to excess never eats up the rest. Also beware of the good work of its protagonists.

‘Crank: High Voltage’ (‘Crank: High Voltage’)





Address: Mark Neveldine, Brian Taylor. Distribution: Jason Statham, Amy Smart, Corey Haim, Bai Ling, Efren Ramirez, Dwight Yoakam, Glenn Howerton, Clifton Collins Jr., David Carradine, Geri Halliwell, Keith Jardine, Chester Bennington, Julanne Chidi Hill

It’s hard to believe, but the very enjoyable first installment of this saga commands by Jason Statham is not currently available on any streaming platform. Luckily, the same does not happen with the second -although for a limited time-, where everything was taken more to the limit, knowing both what worked in its predecessor and how meaningless its existence really was, so anything is allowed .

Review of ‘Crank: High Voltage’

‘Green Room’





Address: Jeremy Saulnier. Distribution: Patrick Stewart, Anton Yelchin, Imogen Poots, Alia Shawkat, Mark Webber, Taylor Tunes, Joe Cole, Brent Werzner, October Moore, Cody Burns, Mason Knight, Eric Edelstein, Audrey Walker

It is a pity that we lost so young Anton Yechin in an incomprehensible accident, because movies like the one at hand are proof that he was called to give moviegoers a lot of joy. Here everything is precipitated by a murder that sees who shouldn’t and how everything gets complicated, combining first-rate anguish with very shocking outbursts of violence. And all this at the service of a good story, an impeccable cast and a director with clear ideas.

Review of ‘Green Room’

‘The Hills Have Eyes’

Address: Alexandre Aja. Distribution: Aaron Stanford, Ted Levine, Kathleen Quinlan, Vinessa Shaw, Emilie de Ravin, Dan Byrd, Robert Joy, Maxime Giffard, Michael Bailey Smith, Tom Bower, Maisie Camilleri Preziosi, Laura Ortiz, Ezra Buzzington

Remake of one of the first Wes Craven classics in which the French Alexandre Aja offers a brutal film in which all the blows of effect are linked to the evolution of its protagonists instead of being gratuitous situations. That does not mean that it does not fall into certain sensations, but it is a dirty and precise proposal that follows the path of other highly esteemed updates such as the one for ‘The Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ that it made Marcus Nispel few years before the one in question.

“The Hills Have Eyes” review