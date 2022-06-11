4 actors who wear the mustache that is super fashionable

Every time a well-known actor completely changes his look, fans can’t help but debate about it. So it happened with Chris Evanswho left his moustache for the filming of The Gray Manthe film that will premiere soon in Netflix. When he finally opted to take it off, many of his fans regretted his decision. Therefore, here we review Four other celebrities who wear that beard style very well.

+ Celebrities who choose the mustache

– Peter Pascal

The actor was on everyone’s lips when he starred in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent with Nicholas Cage. In all his interviews and presentations, she did not hesitate to wear this style on his face, which is already a classic of his looks. For the projection of the film in the New York Regal Essex Crossing, the actor of The Mandalorian He accompanied with glasses and a white suit that gave him the perfect outfit for that occasion.

– Miles Teller

If it’s about celebrities with latest releases, you can’t leave out the list Miles Teller, the interpreter who accompanied Tom Cruise for the return of Top Gun: Maverick. In the film she put herself in the skin of Bradley Rooster Bradshaw, the son of the protagonist’s best friend. And just as he showed on screen, in real life he also wore the mustache that gives him a unique style. This is how he wore it at the presentation of Too Old To Die Youngin the 2018 Cannes Film Festival.

-Zac Efron

Although he started as a Disney actor and many remember the youthful version of Zac Efron, in reality he is already 34 years old and looks according to his age. In this sense, he chose to leave a mustache, a feature that has become his own style since recent times. One of the moments where he wore it in the best way was in the ‘AT&T’s Life’ event film set. But in his last movie, Firestarteralso appeared with a very similar appearance.

-Johnny Depp

The classic of always: Johnny Depp. The actor is characterized by his iconic transformations with roles of all kinds in cinema. Although on certain occasions he had to shave to be consistent with his role, he historically wore a mustache in his daily life. And his controversial trial with his ex-partner, Amber Heard, was no exception: during all his visits to the Fairfax County Circuit CourtHe wore his traditional beard.