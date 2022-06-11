3 Netflix movies based on real events to enjoy at home – Revista Para Ti

Although they are not premieres, they are one of those hidden gems that you cannot stop looking at with great stories and performances, established actors and truly captivating plots.

The movies based on real events they have that plus in their stories that makes them really captivating: we recommend these titles that tell stories of mafia, police corruption, social marginalization, among others complex issuesthat they will have you to the edge of the seat to the end.

The illegals

film of 2012 with an amazing cast: Tom Hardy, Jessica Chastain, Gary Oldman, Shia LaBeouf, and Guy Pearce. Set in Chicago, in the 1930s. When Prohibition is still in force in the United States, Bourant brothers they inadvertently become alcohol smugglers. In the land of opportunity it’s not always easy to make a living and make a fortune, however, these brothers will make homemade whiskey and will have to be cunning for the special agent rakes and the authorities do not discover them.

american gangster

Denzel Washington and Russell Crow star in this film from 2007 toSet in New York in 1968. Frank Lucas (Washington) is the driver of an important Harlem mobster who dies unexpectedly, which is why he takes the opportunity to build his own empire. Thanks to his talent, he becomes not only the main drug trafficker in the city, flooding the streets with products of better quality and price, but also a highly respected public figure.

richie roberts (Russell Crowe), an incorruptible policeman outcast for his honesty who knows the streets well, notices an outsider climbing the ladder of power. So much roberts What Luke They share a strict ethical code that sets them apart from others and makes them two lone figures on opposite sides of the law. When they meet, the confrontation between them will be inevitable.

explicit lyrics

A film made in 2015 but set in the mid-80sin the Californian neighborhood of Compton It was one of the most dangerous in the United States. When a group of young people turned their life experiences into protest music that rebelled against authority, they gave a voice to a silenced generation. Following the meteoric trajectory of NWA (formed by Arabian Prince, DJ Yella, Dr. Dre, Eazy-E, Ice Cube and MC Ren), the film tells the story of how these guys forever revolutionized music and popular culture by telling the world what life in the ghetto was really like.