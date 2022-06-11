27 Facts About Celebrities That Are Surprisingly Not That Well Known

Tim Sloan/AFP via Getty Images



“With suicide comes all the guilt that people around you feel that they might have done something,” Jolie told IMDb. “When someone is murdered, no one torments himself feeling guilty.”

“He was a very honorable person and he asked if I could think about it and call him back in two months,” she explained in an interview with The Face. “Something changed in my life and I thought he would be able to move on.”