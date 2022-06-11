27 Facts About Celebrities That Are Surprisingly Not That Well Known
There are TWO, and not one, the famous ones who say they had sex with ghosts.
1.
Matthew Perry lost part of his middle finger as a child.
two.
Elvis Presley was actually naturally blonde.
3.
Channing Tatum appears in the music video for “She Bangs” by Ricky Martin.
Four.
Denzel Washington has a permanently crooked little finger.
5.
Tim Allen was arrested for cocaine possession and spent two years in jail.
6.
Dennis Rodman has 28 siblings on his father’s side.
7.
Kesha claims she had sex with a ghost.
8.
And the same thing happened to Lucy Liu.
9.
Eva Mendes always wanted to be a nun when she grew up.
10.
James Lipton worked as a pimp in Paris in the 1950s.
eleven.
Leighton Meester was born while her mother was in prison.
12.
Whitney Houston produced The Princess Diaries.
13.
Nicole Kidman has a phobia of butterflies.
14.
When she was 22 years old, Angelina Jolie tried to hire a hitman to kill her, but he convinced her to continue living.
fifteen.
Charlie Sheen accidentally shot his then-fiancée, Kelly Preston.
16.
Bill Murray was arrested for transporting 4.5 kilos of marijuana when he was 20 years old.
17.
Harry Styles has four nipples, or something.
18.
Jennifer Aniston rejected the proposal to be part of the cast of Saturday night Live.
19.
Ashton Kutcher’s real given name is Christopher.
twenty.
Ryan Cabrera has a tattoo of Ryan Gosling’s face on his leg.
twenty-one.
And Stephen Baldwin has a tattoo of Hannah Montana.
22.
Fran Drescher believes that aliens abducted her and implanted a chip in her hand.
23.
Benedict Cumberbatch was kidnapped from South Africa in 2005.
24.
Geena Davis nearly made the US Olympic archery team in 1999 after taking up the sport at age 40.
25.
Bryan Cranston was a suspect in a major murder investigation.
26.
Nicolas Cage outbid Leo DiCaprio for a Mongolian dinosaur skull.
27.
And lastly, Rob Lowe thinks he met Bigfoot.
This post was translated from English.