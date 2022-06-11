27 Facts About Celebrities That Are Surprisingly Not That Well Known

There are TWO, and not one, the famous ones who say they had sex with ghosts.

1.

Matthew Perry lost part of his middle finger as a child.

NBC / Via reddit.com

He was crushed with the car door when he was three years old.

two.

Elvis Presley was actually naturally blonde.

Hulton Archive/Getty Images

He started using black shoe polish to darken his hair because he thought it made him look more handsome.

3.

Channing Tatum appears in the music video for “She Bangs” by Ricky Martin.

Ricky Martin / YouTube / Via youtu.be

He plays a waiter and was paid $400 for five days of work.

Four.

Denzel Washington has a permanently crooked little finger.

Carlo Allegri/Getty Images

The actor has dislocated his little finger so many times that it sometimes dislodges when he moves his hand.

5.

Tim Allen was arrested for cocaine possession and spent two years in jail.

Kypros/Getty Images

In 1978, he was caught with 635 grams of cocaine in an undercover operation. He could have received a life sentence, but he ratted out other traffickers in exchange for a lighter sentence.

6.

Dennis Rodman has 28 siblings on his father’s side.

Gregory Bojorquez/Getty Images

The basketball star went so far as to say that he had 46 siblings, but his father — named Philander — publicly declared that he only had 29 children.

7.

Kesha claims she had sex with a ghost.

Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic/Getty

She told Ryan Seacrest that her song “Supernatural” is about that experience. “I lived in a shelter in Rural Canyon and there was this strange energy that lived there, and it used to come over me at night and wake me up. And it built up to become a dark, sexual spirit. It was scary, but that’s part of it.” which makes it fun.”

8.

And the same thing happened to Lucy Liu.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tory Burch

“Some kind of spirit descended, God only knows from where, and made love to me,” said in an interview with Us Weekly. “It was pure bliss. I felt everything. I climaxed. And then it floated away. Maybe it was almost like what happened to Maria.”

9.

Eva Mendes always wanted to be a nun when she grew up.

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

But then he gave up on that dream when he found out that nuns don’t make any money.

10.

James Lipton worked as a pimp in Paris in the 1950s.

Vlasic Slaven/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

The presenter of Inside the Actors Studio ran a brothel shortly after the war ended. He says that he was like an agent who represented the women and charged them a part of his salary. “That’s how I made a living. I was going through my rites of passage, without a doubt. It was a great year of my life,” he told Parade..

eleven.

Leighton Meester was born while her mother was in prison.

Rachel Luna/FilmMagic/Getty

The mother was arrested for attempting to smuggle marijuana from Jamaica into the US through a drug ring. Leighton spent the first few months of her life in a rehabilitation center and then lived with her paternal grandparents.

12.

Whitney Houston produced The Princess Diaries.

Sonia Moskowitz/Getty Images, Lee Celano/WireImage

She owned Brownhouse Productions, a company that also produced the film. cinderella of 1977 with Brandy and the two films of The Cheetah Girls.


13.

Nicole Kidman has a phobia of butterflies.

Medianews Group / MediaNews Group via Getty Images

It is known as lepidopterophobia and she has suffered from it since she was a child. “I can jump out of a plane, I could get covered in cockroaches, I do all sorts of things, but I don’t like the way butterfly bodies feel,” she once said in an interview.

14.

When she was 22 years old, Angelina Jolie tried to hire a hitman to kill her, but he convinced her to continue living.

Tim Sloan/AFP via Getty Images

“With suicide comes all the guilt that people around you feel that they might have done something,” Jolie told IMDb. “When someone is murdered, no one torments himself feeling guilty.”

“He was a very honorable person and he asked if I could think about it and call him back in two months,” she explained in an interview with The Face. “Something changed in my life and I thought he would be able to move on.”

fifteen.

Charlie Sheen accidentally shot his then-fiancée, Kelly Preston.

Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images

She had to have stitches in her arm and reports about what happened are conflicting. In a 2011 TMZ video, which has since been removed, Kelly said he accidentally shot her, but in 2016, Charlie said she shot herself.

“She explained to me that when she lifted my pants off the bathroom scale… the tiny revolver I used to carry… came out of the back pocket of my jeans, hit the floor and fired a bullet that went right between her legs. “, He said. “Then she was hit by the fragments of the toilet bowl.”

16.

Bill Murray was arrested for transporting 4.5 kilos of marijuana when he was 20 years old.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty

He himself was to blame for being caught. When he was at the airport, he jokingly told a fellow passenger that his suitcase contained bombs. A counter employee heard him and called the United States marshals, who found 4.5 kilos of marijuana in two packages in his suitcase. He was sentenced to five years probation.

17.

Harry Styles has four nipples, or something.

Syco / Columbia / Erskine

This condition is known as polythelia and is more common than you might think.

18.

Jennifer Aniston rejected the proposal to be part of the cast of Saturday night Live.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter

Right before it starts friendsJennifer met with the show’s creator, Lorne Michaels. “I was so young and naive that I walked into Lorne’s office and said, ‘I heard you don’t respect women on this show,'” she told the Hollywood Reporter. “I don’t remember exactly what I said next, but it was something like, ‘I’d rather it was like the Gilda Radner and Jane Curtin days.’ Well, it was like a boys’ club back then, but who the hell was I to talk to Lorne Michaels like that?!”

19.

Ashton Kutcher’s real given name is Christopher.

twenty.

Ryan Cabrera has a tattoo of Ryan Gosling’s face on his leg.

Michael Tran/Getty Images

“[A mis amigos] they like to play a game called tattoo roulette,” he told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “Let’s blindfold each other. ‘You choose a tattoo for me, and I can choose one for you. And you can’t see what it is until they’re both finished.

twenty-one.

And Stephen Baldwin has a tattoo of Hannah Montana.

Trisha Leeper/WireImage/Getty

His daughter was a big fan of the series and Miley told him that if he got the initials HM tattooed, he could have a cameo. But that promise was never kept, and he says he now regrets it.

22.

Fran Drescher believes that aliens abducted her and implanted a chip in her hand.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for WarnerMedia

The exact same thing happened to her ex-husband, and Fran told the Huffington Post that’s why they ended up together. “I think we were somehow programmed to meet. We both have this scar. It’s the exact same scar in the same place.”

23.

Benedict Cumberbatch was kidnapped from South Africa in 2005.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

He was driving with some friends at night when their tire blew out and they pulled over to the side of the road. Some armed men attacked them. “Then they put me in the trunk of the car and at one point they tied my shoelaces around my wrists,” he told Marc Maron. “In the end they left us alone when we gave them the cards and the money. But since they had to take the cards to an ATM, this went on for two and a half hours.”

24.

Geena Davis nearly made the US Olympic archery team in 1999 after taking up the sport at age 40.

See this video on Youtube

Youtube

She was ranked the 13th best shooter in the US.

25.

Bryan Cranston was a suspect in a major murder investigation.

Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Bryan Cranston

In the 1970s, he would drive around the US with his brother and take odd jobs. For a time, Bryan worked at a restaurant in Florida, where he came to hate the chef and was not shy about commenting on it: he and the other workers joked about what it would be like to kill him. Well, that chef ended up dead at the exact moment that Bryan and his brother left town, causing the police to consider them suspects and chase them all the way to the Carolinas in the United States.

26.

Nicolas Cage outbid Leo DiCaprio for a Mongolian dinosaur skull.

Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

He paid $276,000 for the skull.

27.

And lastly, Rob Lowe thinks he met Bigfoot.

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

“We had an incredible encounter with what the locals call the forest monkey, which lives on the Ozark plateau,” he told Entertainment Weekly. “I am fully aware that at this point he sounds like a Hollywood nut.”

This post was translated from English.

