25 Figures who were already in college when their partner was not even born

It seems that love does not see age.

1.

John Stamos is 23 years older than his wife, Caitlin McHugh.

He is 58 years old and she is 35.

They started dating when she was 28 and he was 51.

two.

Dane Cook is 27 years older than his girlfriend, Kelsi Taylor.

He is 50 years old and she is 23.

They started dating when he was 45 and she was 19.

3.

Dennis Quaid is 39 years older than his wife, Laura Savoie.

He is 69 years old and she is 30.

They started dating when he was 65 and she was 26.

Four.

Jeff Goldblum is 30 years older than his wife, Emilie Livingston.

He is 69 years old and she is 39.

They started dating when he was 48 and she was 18.

5.

Holland Taylor is 32 years older than his girlfriend, Sarah Paulson.

Holland is 79 years old and Sarah is 47.

They started dating when Holland was 72 and Sarah was 40.

6.

Dick Van Dyke is 46 years older than his wife, Arlene Silver.

He is 96 years old and she is 50.

They got together when he was 86 and she was 40.

7.

Sylvester Stallone is 22 years older than his wife, Jennifer Flavin.

He is 75 years old and she is 53.

They have been together since she was 19 and he was 41.

8.

Steve Martin is 27 years older than his wife, Anne Stringfield.

He is 76 years old and she is 50.

They married when he was 61 and she was 35.

9.

Kelsey Grammer is 24 years older than his wife, Kayte Walsh.

He is 67 years old and she is 43.

They married when he was 56 and she was 32.

10.

Warren Beatty is 21 years older than his wife, Annette Bening.

He is 84 years old and she is 63.

They have been married since he was 54 and she was 33.

eleven.

Patrick Stewart is 38 years older than his wife, Sunny Ozell.

He is 81 years old and she is 43.

They met when he was 67 and she was 29.

12.

Mel Gibson is 35 years older than his girlfriend, Rosalind Ross.

He is 66 years old and she is 31.

They started dating when he was 58 and she was 23.

13.

Richard Gere is 33 years older than his wife, Alejandra Silva.

He is 72 years old and she is 39.

They started dating when he was 64 and she was 31.

14.

Josh Brolin is 20 years older than his wife, Kathryn Brolin.

He is 54 years old and she is 34.

They got together when he was 45 and she was 25.

fifteen.

David Hasselhoff is 26 years older than his wife, Hayley Roberts Hasselhoff.

He is 69 years old and she is 43.

They started dating when he was 58 and she was 32.

16.

Tommy Lee is 24 years older than his wife, Brittany Furlan.

He is 59 years old and she is 35.

They started dating when he was 54 and she was 30.

17.

Jason Statham is 20 years older than Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.

He is 54 years old (55 in two months) and she is 35.

They started dating when he was 42 and she was 23.

18.

Leonardo DiCaprio is 22 years older than his girlfriend, Camila Morrone.

He is 47 years old and she is 24.

They have been together since she was 19 and he was 42.

19.

Michael Douglas is 25 years older than his wife, Catherine Zeta-Jones.

He is 77 years old and she is 52.

They started dating when he was 53 and she was 28.

twenty.

Harrison Ford is 23 years older than his wife, Calista Flockhart.

He is 79 years old and she is 56.

They started dating when he was 59 and she was 36.

twenty-one.

Alec Baldwin is 26 years older than his wife, Hilaria Baldwin.

He is 64 years old and she is 38.

They have been together since he was 53 and she was 27.

22.

David Foster is 34 years older than his wife, Katharine McPhee.

He is 72 years old and she is 38.

They started dating when she was 33 and he was 67.

23.

Sam Taylor-Johnson is 24 years older than her husband, Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

He is 31 years old and she is 55.

They started dating when he was 18 and she was 42.

24.

Stephen Fry is 29 years older than her husband, Elliott Spencer.

Stephen is 64 years old and Elliott is 35.

They married when Stephen was 57 and Elliot was 28.

25.

Kris Jenner is 25 years older than her boyfriend, Corey Gamble.

She is 66 years old and he is 41.

They got together when she was 58 and he was 33.

26.

Michael Sheen is 26 years older than his girlfriend, Anna Lundberg.

He is 53 years old and she is 27.

They started dating when he was 50 and she was 24.

27.

Zach Braff is 21 years older than his girlfriend, Florence Pugh.

He is 47 years old and she is 26.

They started dating when he was 44 and she was 23.

This post was translated from English.

