Zendaya, the green makeup for the “Time 100 Gala” 2022

S.i is held in New York the annual Time 100 Gala 2022 which celebrates the most influential people in the world, including Zendaya.

Appearing not many months ago on the cover of Time, the Gen Z icon is today one of the most critically acclaimed characters in the show. On the occasion of the Gala, she chose a make up in shades of green, ideal for illuminating hazel eyes And ton sur ton with the gorgeous vintage dress of the legendary Bob Mackie.

Zendaya, the green eye makeup for “Time 100”

There’s no denying it, wherever she goes, eyes are on Zendaya. And it was her beautiful beauty look that caught her eye during the “Time 100 Gala 2022”.

The dark hazel eyes were made up with a metallic green eyeshadow declined in two shades, very similar to those of the dress.

The lighter one, a nuance green grass and used in the center of the eyelid, it creates a sort of cut-crease with a three-dimensional effect, while the darker shade – tending to forest green – shaded in the outer corner and on the lower rim, it gives intensity to the gaze.

The look is completed with mascara and eyebrow pencilwhile on the lips only a light pass of pink gloss.

Straight hair, the minimal and effortless look

Effortless and elegant, the hairstyle for the occasion is deliberately left very simplethus focusing not only on the intense and vibrant make-up but also on the magnificent dress of the legendary stylist Bob Mackie.

The actress’s hair is perfectly straight, following the sleek “Japanese style” trend that has depopulated on the high fashion catwalks this year. Disciplined and with central parting, they fall on the shoulders and frame the face.

And this is how the protagonist of Spider-man, Euphoria And Dunes once again manages to enchant with its beauty and simplicity at the same time, demonstrating that its greatest strength is that of always remain authentic.

