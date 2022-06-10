Young mom Jenelle Evans shows off her real skin in rare makeup-free photo to promote raunchy OnlyFans page

TEEN Mom star Jenelle Evans showed off her natural look in a no makeup photo.

The reality star revealed her real skin in an Instagram story while promoting her OnlyFans page.

Jenelle took a selfie in the mirror, where she showed a serious expression.

The former Teen Mom star put a hand behind her head, which showed off her tattoos.

She had damp wavy hair and a silky tan robe that looked open at the front.

The 30-year-old logged into her OnlyFans account and added a little heartwarming hand for people to click on it.

Jenelle decided not to wear makeup and showed her real skin.

She opened her OnlyFans account this year and heavily promoted it on her social media.

Her husband, David Eason, joined her a few weeks after her.

She charges $ 20 a month while David charges $ 10.

ANOTHER!

It’s a rare occasion where Jenelle takes off her make-up completely.

In March, she shared a video of Tiktok in which she had a completely natural face.

Teen Mom 2 alum curled her hair after tying her locks into a knot.

The former MTV star wore a bright blue hoodie and a cat ear headband.

She had lip-synched to Nicki Minaj’s song, Did It On ‘Em.

When the reality star imitated the text: “Imagine it,” Jenelle went all-in with her yellow makeup and matching dress.

The TV star painted herself yellow eyeshadow and curled her long hair.

Jenelle captioned the post: “Another one!”

The original look showed her freckles, pimples and natural skin, which fans were shocked to see.

“I love safety without makeup! Take it!” commented a fan.

“Girl, you are so beautiful with and without makeup, you little fox,” added another.

SO DISGUSTING

On Tuesday, Jenelle shared a video on TikTok showing several swimwear she bought from Target.

In the video, he modeled several pieces from different angles.

Suddenly, as the former MTV star sports a particularly tight suit, a voice belonging to David screams from a bathroom just out of sight.

He peeked over the wall and yelled, “Oh hell yeah.”

While his comment made some fans tremble, it disgusted others.

“Oh hell yeah, it made me laugh out loud, you sound like a good girl,” commented one fan.

“The real man fashion to sit on the toilet almost all the time,” wrote another.

DAVIDE REAGENT

Between comments, both kind and unkind, David weighed in on his own social media.

She reposted Jenelle’s Instagram story on the TikTok video, adding her own caption.

The fired MTV star wrote, “This is what he does as I take a [poop emoji]. “

However, he did not respond to fan comments.

