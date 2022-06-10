WWE confirms that the Money in The Bank exchange will be traditional

A few moments ago we reported on the first qualifying matches to decide the participants of the Money in The Bank fights. Drew McIntyre and Sheamus will square off to determine the first runner-up in the men’s bracket, while Xia Li and Lacey Evans will battle for a spot in the women’s briefcase match.

WWE has published a couple of press releases to confirm those matches and in the fine print has dismissed a rumor that has circulated since the company published the first promotional video of the show. According to WWE, Money in The Bank winners will be able to redeem the briefcase whenever and wherever they want.

“Who will get their ticket to the Money in the Bank Ladder Match on July 2 by becoming the first participant in the 2022 Women’s/Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match,” WWE wrote in the press release. “The electrifying showdown on July 2 will feature many of WWE’s greatest Superstars as they battle their way up the ladder and win the coveted Money in the Bank contract, which they can redeem for a World Championship match whenever and wherever they want “.

During the broadcast of WrestleMania Backlash, WWE broadcast a promotional video in which Cody Rhodes indicated that the winner of Money in The Bank could challenge one of the champions at WrestleMania. “One lucky man and woman can win the chance to be the main event of WrestleMania“Cody declared. Several media reported that the production team may have made a mistake, but the announcement was broadcast the next day on Monday Night Raw. It should be noted that the video of Cody Rhodes making that announcement has been removed.



WWE Money in the Bank 2022 will take place on July 2 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Fans will be able to witness this event live from the stands, or through WWE Network (Peacock in the United States). The official announcement of the event billboard is expected in the coming weeks.

