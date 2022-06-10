Without him there would have been no ET! The day Harrison Ford gave Steven Spielberg a hand

Steven Spielberg was a director with such a long career that he practically helped lay the foundations for what Hollywood is today. Just as he was also part of the imagination of many young people who grew up with iconic stories such as Indiana Jones and, for lovers of beings from outer space, the tender character of ET

If you consider Harrison Ford and his relationship with Steven Spielberg, one would think of the movie saga that we mentioned earlier, that is, Indiana Jones. But it is generally unknown that he had a great influence in the creation of this very endearing and iconic character.

What was the impact of this film at the time?

When it was released in theaters, ET surpassed Star Wars in grossing as one of the most successful blockbusters of its time and made a huge impact throughout the film industry. In addition, in terms of its direction and technical production, it was very well received by critics and even had nine nominations at the 55th edition of the Oscars.

Its impact was so large in scale that it was even added to the US National Film Registry in 1994. This would make it one of the most important films of all time in relation to the history of American cinema and cinematography in general. .

All of this, if measured in scale against its rather uncertain beginnings, was made possible by the influence of Harrison Ford. He played a fundamental role in the beginning of the ET conformation project, as well as in the determination of Steven Spielberg, who blindly trusted that this project (which at the beginning was just an uncertain idea) would have a great success when carried out. cape.

A bet for a project

By the time Harrison Ford was filming Indiana Jones, Raiders of the Lost Ark, they were in Tunisia and he was in a relationship with screenwriter and writer Melissa Mathison.

On a certain occasion Steven Spielberg took the opportunity to offer Melissa to be the screenwriter for his new project about an alien who was stranded on planet earth and had to find a way to return home, but she refused to do so, because I wasn’t interested back then.

However, Harrison Ford then convinced Melissa to listen carefully to his pitch to Steven Spielberg, as he was confident it would make a good movie. In this way, she ended up agreeing to be the screenwriter of this iconic film, and the rest is history.

What was Spielberg’s perspective like?

The director also has his version of the events and how this film that marked an entire generation ended up being made. In his own words, the following happened:

“I had a lot of the story already developed and I needed a writer to co-write with me or hopefully write the script based on the story I already had. Melissa said, “Well, I’m retired from writing. I don’t write anymore. I am not interested in writing anymore, it is too difficult”. So I went to Harrison Ford and told him that his girlfriend had rejected me and that he didn’t want to write my next movie. Harrison replied, “Well, let me talk to her.” Sure enough, he talked to her, and the next day, Melissa came to me and said, “Okay, you got Harrison really excited about this project. What am I missing?” That’s when I realized that she hadn’t told her the story very well, because, when she told it to her again, she got really excited and committed to the project right there in the Tunisian desert”.

Told in this way, there are no gray spaces left to elucidate. It is very clear that it was Harrison Ford’s commitment and belief in this innovative and original project that gave Steven Spielberg an opportunity to materialize the idea he had in mind.

An unbeatable result

This collaboration between Steven Spielberg and Melissa Mathison produced an incredible result that, even today, continues to excite us and continues to cause a stir among fans of good stories. As well as he knew how to reach a very wide audience in which not only children were found, but also adults and adolescents who knew how to identify with and come to love this little being from another world.

Today, the 40th anniversary of the original release of this film has passed, and a new remastered version was released in IMAX at the TCM Classic Film Festival in the US. At this festival, Spielberg had a 30-minute interview with Ben Mankiewicz, in which they discussed many different topics. One of the comments made by the director regarding this film is that, when working with a cast of children (among whom was a young 6-year-old Drew Barrymore), he thought that perhaps he could be a father, which led to his further incentive to start a family.

A very lucky series of coincidences

This story, as we know it, might never have come to fruition if the collaboration between this writer and Spielberg had not materialized. In addition to the fact that, if the initial project had been carried out, the result could have been very different.

For its part, in addition to resulting in one of the most successful films in history and one of the most endearing cinematographic products of a generation, this film was one of the reasons why Spielberg decided to settle down and start a family. So even his life would have been very different, perhaps, if this film had not been made. Just as there were actors who debuted in their really successful careers, like the young Drew Barrymore, who left a very

.