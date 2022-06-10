Will we become extinct or will they become extinct?

Steven Spielberg managed to spark an unprecedented interest in dinosaurs in 1993, something that no teacher in any classroom in the world had achieved with such resounding success. That’s movie magic when magic is used properly.

Although, all part of Michael Crichton, American bestselling writer, who died in 2008, who was one of the novelists most adapted to the cinema, with the permission of Stephen King, and almost always, with enormous box office success. This is the case of his novel Jurassic Park, published in 1990 and made into a film by Steven Spielberg in 1993.

Spielberg was already known worldwide for his good work as a director of cult films. He had terrified the staff with Jaws in ’75, introduced us to aliens like never before in Close Encounters of the Third Kind in ’77, and did it again in ’82 with ET; he had already introduced us to the most “excited” archaeologist and professor of all time, Indiana Jones, he had taken us to the future with Back to the Future in 85 ‘or he had put us in the world of Peter Pan with Hook in the 91’. He now it was the turn of the dinosaurs and to succeed he surrounded himself with the best.

Crichton participated in writing the script for the adaptation of his own work together with David Koepp, without a doubt, one of the great Hollywood screenwriters and author of works as relevant as the first Mission: Impossible (1996), The Room of the Panic (2002), Spider-Man (2002), The War of the Worlds (2005), Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008) or the one at hand, Jurassic Park (1993). Also surrounded by John Williams in the musical section, winner of 5 Oscars for Best Soundtrack and Stanley Winston in special effects, another who won many Oscars, 4 in total in the category of Best Special Effects, one of them for this dinosaur movie. In short, Spielberg knew how to surround himself with the best to carry out a film that not only broke the world box office with a collection of more than a billion dollars, but also made an imperishable work that became a cult work from the very day of its premiere. And time has only confirmed this idea.

The dinosaurs in Jurassic Park are prehistoric animals, not monsters or beings to humanize. In turn, the children, as in many of Spielberg’s films, have their place well defined and developed in the story. There are deaths, but no blood and the touches of humor along with that magical feeling of belonging to a family, make Jurassic Park an enduring film, endearing but no less dangerous. After all, adventures in this park turn into something hellish for our protagonists led by Sam Neill, Leura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Richard Attenborough.

The Lost World: Jurassic Park Released in 1997, it takes us back to one of the islands that will become the protagonist from now on, at least until Jurassic World: the fallen kingdom, Isla Nublar. Steven Spielberg returns to the controls of the money-making machine with David Koepp who wrote a new Jurassic adventure, John Williams again in the musical composition and Stan Wilson to continue with special effects that were already masterful in Jurassic Park from 93′. To the extent that movies can now be enjoyed without feeling like we’re watching something really prehistoric. Among the actors we see Jeff Goldblum again and the female figure, on this occasion, was played by Julianne Moore. New box office success but smaller, more than 600 million dollars. The film began to introduce a certain ferocity in the dinosaurs that continued to kill and eat people without splashing blood on the faces of the frightened humans, but we did begin to see the red of death mixed in the water of the island’s streams. Of course, dinosaurs are still not humanized. As a society we had not yet made that mistake.

Jurassic Park III (2001) ends this first part of the saga with a bloodier and more terrifying installment. The story, written in four hands by Michael Crichton himself, Alexandre Pyne, Jim Taylor and Peter Buchman, is much simpler dispensing with any element that has to do with corporate interests in the exploitation of the dinosaur park. In an hour and a half what we will see is the actors Sam Neill, back to the saga, William H. Macy and Téa Leoni fighting to rescue a child from Isla Nublar. Although the visual effects are still provided by Stan Winston and Industrial Light & Magic (ILM), they are not as exquisite as their predecessors. Its director Joe Johnston, who in 1995 had achieved enormous success with Jumanji, signs here, however, the worst installment of the entire saga. The collection, in fact, was lower than the previous ones, 38 million dollars.

The franchise wasn’t dead, but it was squeezed enough to go on hiatus. So it was.

fourteen years later Jurassic World came to the big screen in 2015, at the hands of Colin Trevorrow, a director who, together with his friend and screenwriter Dereck Conolly, plus Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver, create a story in three acts that will become three films (Jurassic World, Jurassic World: the fallen kingdom and the last one, Jurassic World: Dominion). The adventure returns to a fully functioning dinosaur park where they have even dared to create a new dinosaur through genetic manipulation, the Indominus. However, the jewels will remain the velociraptors whom we already saw act in a herd in Jurassic Park (1993). In the 2015 film, the humanization of animals begins to be introduced through the character of Chris Patt, a velociraptor keeper and trainer. This humanization will go further in the following films.

The music ceases to be the common thread of the action and without John Williams, it will be Michael Giacchino who took control of the composition, but he will make it no less epic.

Jurassic World collects the best of Spielberg’s adventure films and it is a film, not only fun, but aesthetically very beautiful and with a family, romance and action story that fits perfectly. The dangers are resolved with each decision made by the characters who are undergoing an evolution as the plot progresses. An unbeatable return and a collection that, like the first, exceeded a billion dollars in collections.

The special effects already contemplate techniques such as animatronics and CGI (computer generated images) but, even with this jump in quality, the dinosaurs of this new trilogy do not destroy those of the first one, which were already surprisingly well achieved.

The Spanish JA Bayona took charge of the second installment of this second trilogy, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, released in 2018, which has many more elements that have to do with biological experimentation, the exotic animal market and the hidden interests of an industry of billionaires and governments eager to get hold of the deadliest weapon on the face of the Earth . With the Indominus out of combat, the new species created is called Indoraptor, uglier and fiercer than its predecessor but, again, it will fall under the great intelligence of the velociraptor Blue, which the writers have already humanized to the fullest, something totally contrary to how he was portrayed by Michael Crichton in his novel: a cruel and cunning killer. And also something that collides with the studies of this species which indicate that although they were intelligent compared to other dinosaurs, they were not as intelligent as the big cats that currently inhabit the Earth. But the cinema, we already know, has a free hand to recreate and make us empathize, even if it is with a scavenger and predatory velociraptor.

Colin Trevorrow and Derek Connoly signed the script for this film, which once again exceeded a billion dollars in grosses.

In the third part that opens this weekend in theaters, Trevorrow returns to the direction to put the final touch? of which is the saga of the most important films in his career as a director. What we will find in Jurassic World: Dominion it’s a planet where dinosaurs roam freely (recall that Maisie pressed the button that set all living dinosaurs free in Fallen Kingdom) and humans fight for primacy on the planet. Will we become extinct or will they become extinct? @opinionadas in @mundiario