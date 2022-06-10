Will Smith, the Protector, by José R. Ubieto

What makes someone like Will Smith, used to acting, skip the script and slap another – as if his role were that of a spontaneous – in the middle of a ceremony? Violence does not usually have a clear and precise explanation since it itself -Lacan said- arises in the confines where the word resigns. There begins the domain of violence, which reigns even without being provoked. The slap is direct, without text. Then come the words, first as intimidation: “Keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth” and then – as Will Smith collected his award – as explanation and justification: “I am called in my life to love people and protect to the people and be a river for my people”.

The spark was lit by a bad joke by the presenter about his wife’s alopecia, a very bad joke because it does not take into account that the psychological impact of hair loss can be very severe, especially for women, because it touches something very intimate related to its image and what is derived in terms of identity. It is, on occasions, a symptom linked to stress that produces depressive symptoms that can be very disabling, with difficulties in maintaining social ties and with consequences in other areas such as sexuality and the couple.



Will Smith wins the Oscar for best leading actor. AFP

Not finding the right words to deal with that – a live joke is not a good way because it makes the humiliation public and viral – triggered the blow, which Smith later tried to justify with a speech that would give context to that absence of words. To do this, he used his character in the film (King Richard) that gave him the Oscar: “Richard Williams was a fierce defender of his family.” Father and coach of the two tennis players Serena and Venus Williams, he used a very particular method marked by a mission that he saw clearly when his daughters were 4 years old. He wrote a little script that included future success and conjured himself up to fulfill it. He stopped at nothing and no one, not even his own daughters whom he ends up protecting from succeeding too quickly.

Will Smith undoubtedly identified with that role and extended it beyond the film on the stage where all the spotlights illuminate the scene. “I know,” he said later, “that to do what we do you have to be able to take abuse. You have to be able to make people talk madly about you. In this business, you have to be able to make people disrespect you. And you have to smile and pretend that’s okay.” The Smith method of interpretation (he has already starred in two other biopics) brought to life again a protective father willing, out of love, to any madness.

Jose R. Ubieto. Psychoanalyst. UOC professor



