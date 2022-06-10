Will Gale compete with Shakira, Anitta and Cardi B?

Barely four years old, the Puerto Rican Gale I had already decided that I would be a singer. She locked herself in her bedroom to create songs and melodies that at her young age simply entertained her parents and family. But now she is more than ready to share her experiences with the rest of the world.

Her talent and approach have led her to collaborate as a composer with music greats such as Shakira, Anitta, Christina Aguilera Y Cardi-Bto whom he could now give battle using the advice they have given him.

“They are different personalities, so they are different advice,” she clarifies about her mentors. “They have given me a lot of advice about the industry, about life, about feelings, about the ups and downs. All this is something that has so much value for me, that I am very grateful for it. The process of entering a room with them to help them put their feelings on paper, what they feel. It’s not about me at all.”

But once out of that room, Gale unburdens himself by putting his own feelings and experiences on paper and music. This is how “Problemas” was born, his new single where he exposes the toxic relationship that he lived through and that he refused to leave.

“It’s something I felt like I needed to talk about. This song is about the makeup sex [sexo de reconciliación] and it comes from a toxic relationship that I was in, that you know this person isn’t right for you, but you still stay and all the problems they have you solve in the bedroom,” she says. “I feel like a lot of us can relate to this topic and I wanted to transcribe this feeling.”

What will the “toxic” say when he hears it?

“I don’t know!” Gale exclaimed with a nervous smile. “I don’t want to know either.”

However, she is willing to take the advice of Anittafrom whom he learned to enjoy the moment responsibly.

“From Anitta, who I adore, I take some advice that she told me and that I value very much: she maintains a very good balance between having a good time and working. She is a workaholics. She doesn’t stop working, but she still doesn’t stop [la fiesta]. She always tells me: ‘Do the work, but have fun, enjoy it.

The Colombian women Shakira He taught her to believe in herself and trust that she can achieve what she sets out to do.

“Shak has taught me not to lose confidence in myself, in my judgment and in my instinct, to follow my instinct no matter what,” she says.

That instinct led her to reveal her admiration for her compatriot daddy yankee, with whom he always dreamed of singing a duet. Now that the reggaeton legend has announced his retirement, Gale hasn’t given up hope of getting on stage with one of his idols.

“He is my idol in the urban genre. A goal, a dream I always had was to eventually collaborate with him, knowing that I don’t sing reggaeton as such. My musical style is a fusion between rock, pop and urban. But I always wanted to do a song with him because he’s the best,” he says. “When he announced that he was retiring, I almost died.”

Could it be that Daddy invites her to his farewell concert?