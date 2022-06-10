Why would Johnny Depp give up $10 million from Amber Heard? – The Sun of Mexico

Johnny Depp’s lawyers spoke before television cameras about the favorable verdict in the defamation trial that the actor won against his ex-wife Amber Heard and revealed that the actor could waive his millionaire compensation of 10 million dollars.

In an interview for the Today program that aired this Wednesday, Camille Vasquez and Benjamin Chew explained the reason why the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean would not want the money that the actress must pay him for having defamed him.

“As Mr. Depp testified, it was never about money for him, it was about restoring his reputation, and he has done it.” thus revealing the artist’s motive for refusing the money.

They also talked about how positive the ruling in his favor has been for Depp and how it has changed his life.

“I was talking to a mutual friend of Johnny’s and he said, ‘I haven’t seen Johnny smile like that in six years.’ “The weight of the world has been lifted from his shoulders. He has taken the life back from him,” said the defense of the artist.

For her part, the famous lawyer Camille Vasquez confessed that all of Johnny’s legal team trusted him, the jury but above all, the facts of the case.

“The verdict is overwhelmingly positive for Johnny. It was unanimous: there were seven people who decided that he was defamed ”, Vasquez said.

The statements by Johnny’s legal defense come after Heard’s attorney, Elaine Bredehoft, told the Today show last week that her client doesn’t have the money to pay her ex-husband.

